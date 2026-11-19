BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has condemned Rahul Gandhi for his critical remarks about India's economy at Columbia University, accusing him of spreading misinformation, while Gandhi stands by his assessment of the country's unemployment crisis.

BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On Indian Economy Crisis

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at Columbia University, accusing him of misleading people in India and abroad and insulting the country by making comments on its economy. Reacting to Gandhi’s remarks, Pal, speaking to ANI, alleged that the Congress leader was acting out of frustration and was unwilling to engage in discussions in Parliament.

“It has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi. He is in a state of frustration and despair. He does not allow the Lok Sabha to function, nor does he engage in any discussions here. Previously, he used to go abroad and speak ill of Prime Minister Modi; now, he is criticising India’s economy and insulting the nation. He is misleading the country and the world, and spreading confusion. This is an irresponsible act,” Pal said.

This comes after Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said India was heading towards a looming economic crisis given the "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said while speaking before a gathering at Columbia University on Tuesday.

The senior Congress leader was responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about India's youth. Gandhi asserted that a section of the youth expressing frustration with the current state of affairs belonged to middle-class families and had received formal education. He said the underlying reason for the frustration among young people was that they did not see a future for themselves. He maintained that the lack of future opportunities, unemployment and concerns surrounding the education system were significant challenges that could not be ignored.

Gandhi remarks have set off a sharp political exchange, as the BJP called his words "venomous" while Congress leaders and allies backed Gandhi. Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms Head Supriya Shrinate also took to X to call the BJP accusations "boring and stale".The BJP has repeatedly targeted Gandhi over remarks made during his visits abroad, accusing him of defaming India on foreign soil, a charge the Congress has consistently rejected. (ANI)