The Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery draw for November 19, 2026, offers a top prize of Rs 21 lakh. Participants can check the winning numbers after 6:30 PM and must preserve their original tickets to claim their cash rewards.

The Punjab Lottery Result for November 19, 2026, is attracting attention as participants await the latest Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery draw. With a top prize of Rs 21 lakh, the weekly lottery offers participants an opportunity to win substantial cash rewards through multiple prize categories.

The draw is scheduled for Thursday evening at 6:30 PM. Participants who have purchased tickets can check the official winning numbers once the Punjab State Lotteries Department releases the result.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery, November 19: Rs 21 Lakh Winner, Full Prize List and How to Check

Punjab State Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery, November 19: WINNING Numbers

The Dear 50 Chief Thursday Weekly Lottery offers multiple cash rewards across seven prize categories.

First Prize: Rs 21,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 3,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

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What Should Winners Do After The Result?

Participants who win a prize should preserve their original lottery tickets and follow the claim instructions issued by the Punjab State Lotteries Department.

Winners may be required to submit identity proof, bank details, photographs and other relevant documents, depending on the prize amount and applicable rules.

It is important to verify the winning numbers through the official government notification rather than relying solely on social media posts or unofficial lottery websites.