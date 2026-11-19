A parked car suddenly plunged into the holy Ganga River at Rishikesh's iconic Triveni Ghat while its occupants were attending the evening Ganga Aarti, triggering panic among devotees and tourists gathered at the riverside.

A parked car suddenly plunged into the holy Ganga River at Rishikesh's iconic Triveni Ghat while its occupants were attending the evening Ganga Aarti, triggering panic among devotees and tourists gathered at the riverside. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The occupants, who had reportedly travelled from outside Uttarakhand, left the car and headed towards the Triveni ghat to attend the evening prayers.

The unattended car suddenly began rolling downhill and moved down the slope, eventually reaching the edge of the ghat before plunging into the river.

Scroll to load tweet…

Initial reports suggest that the incident may have occurred because the driver failed to engage the handbrake properly or due to the steep slope of the parking area.

Panic erupted and devotees and tourists rushed towards the riverbank after witnessing the vehicle disappear into the water. Local residents, along with water police personnel, subsequently launched efforts to retrieve the submerged car and move it back to the parking area.

Fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle when it rolled into the Ganga, and nobody was struck during the incident.