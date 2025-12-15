A Canadian travel vlogger's viral video showcases his surprisingly comfortable Indian sleeper bus journey. He praised the amenities, including a bed, blanket, and water, stating it surpassed European buses.

An overnight bus journey in Kolkata has unexpectedly gone viral after a Canadian travel vlogger shared his surprisingly comfortable experience on an Indian sleeper bus. The video, posted by Justin, who was travelling across India, caught the attention of millions online for challenging common perceptions about travel in the country.

'European Buses Are Nothing Compared to This'

From the moment the video begins, Justin makes his excitement clear. "European buses have nothing on Indian sleeper buses," he says, setting the tone for what turns into an enthusiastic tour of the bus.

The vlogger walks viewers through the sleeper setup, showing individual beds meant for overnight journeys. Clearly impressed, he describes the experience as "actually pretty sick," noting that passengers are provided with a full bed, a blanket, a water bottle and even baked snacks.

Comfort That Caught Him Off Guard

Comparing the journey to his experiences in Europe, Justin says he was genuinely surprised by the level of comfort. "I'm just saying, European buses never treated me so well," he remarks, adding that long-distance travel felt far more relaxed than he expected.

According to him, sleeper buses make overnight travel effortless, allowing passengers to rest properly instead of sitting upright for hours.

'Sleep Through the Journey and Wake Up at Your Destination'

One feature that stood out the most for Justin was the convenience of sleeping through the trip. "The best thing about sleeper buses is you just get to go to sleep and wake up at your destination," he explained, highlighting why the system works so well for night travel.

Ending the video on a playful note, he encouraged other travellers to give it a try. "Next time you're in India, pay the $15 (around Rs 1,400) and come have a sleepover on a bus with your homies," he joked.

Social Media Cheers His Honest Perspective

Justin's video has since racked up millions of views and thousands of comments, with many users appreciating his fair and positive take on travelling in India. Several pointed out that choosing a decent-quality service makes a huge difference to the experience.

"Thank you for choosing a good bus instead of an old, rusty one and blaming India for it," one user commented. Another added that sleeper buses on the same route even offer infotainment systems for just $15–20.

Changing the Narrative Around Travel in India

Many viewers said the video stood out because it avoided the usual comparisons that focus only on the cheapest travel options. "Finally someone who keeps a reasonable budget instead of complaining about general-class train toilets," one comment read.