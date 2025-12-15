Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed happiness over Nitin Nabin becoming the youngest BJP National Working President. Bihar's party workers and leaders welcomed the move, congratulating the central leadership for trusting a young leader from the state.

About the New BJP National Working President

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday expressed happiness over the appointment of Nitin Nabin as the new BJP National Working President, calling him the youngest to hold the post so far. Singh said Nabin has remained close to politics for a long time and described his appointment as a positive development for the party. "We are fortunate that Nitin Nabin has become our national president, the youngest national working president yet..." he said adding .He said people and party workers in Bihar welcomed the decision and congratulated the central leadership for placing trust in a young leader from the state. "The people and workers of Bihar extend their heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to the central leadership for entrusting this responsibility to a young man from Bihar who has been active in national politics for many years and has served as the state in-charge. He has been working for us for a long time.", the Union Minister said."He will establish himself as a president who will represent everyone and present a united front.", he added.

Nitin Nabin, 45, was elected as the BJP National Working President by the party's parliamentary board on Sunday and is set to assume charge today during his visit to Delhi. The son of BJP veteran Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin has earlier served as Bihar's Road Construction Minister and currently represents Bankipur in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

'A Message to the Youth'

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President and Minister Dilip Jaiswal also mentioned how this decision would send a good message to the youth of India. "Nitin Nabin is young, and this sends a message throughout the country and to the youth that the BJP has appointed a 45-year-old young man to the national president's chair," he says.

Nitin Nabin is set to visit Delhi and assume charge as the new National Working President following his new appointment. (ANI)