Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed happiness over Nitin Nabin becoming the youngest BJP National Working President. Bihar's party workers and leaders welcomed the move, congratulating the central leadership for trusting a young leader from the state.
About the New BJP National Working President
Nitin Nabin, 45, was elected as the BJP National Working President by the party's parliamentary board on Sunday and is set to assume charge today during his visit to Delhi. The son of BJP veteran Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nitin Nabin has earlier served as Bihar's Road Construction Minister and currently represents Bankipur in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
'A Message to the Youth'
Meanwhile, Bihar BJP President and Minister Dilip Jaiswal also mentioned how this decision would send a good message to the youth of India. "Nitin Nabin is young, and this sends a message throughout the country and to the youth that the BJP has appointed a 45-year-old young man to the national president's chair," he says.
Nitin Nabin is set to visit Delhi and assume charge as the new National Working President following his new appointment.