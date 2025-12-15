In a major political shift, former Shivsena (UBT) corporator Tejaswi Ghosalkar joined the BJP. Her move is seen as a significant setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party ahead of the crucial BMC elections in Mumbai.

Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator and Shivsena (UBT) leader Tejaswi Ghosalkar on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a move that could significantly alter the political landscape in North Mumbai ahead of the upcoming BMC elections.

Tejaswi Ghosalkar officially joined the BJP during a function at the party's Mumbai office at 10:00 am today. The former corporator, who is the widow of the late Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar, comes from the politically influential Ghosalkar family. Abhishek Ghosalkar was tragically murdered in his office by an individual named Maurice Bhai.

Tejaswi's father-in-law, senior Shiv Sena UBT leader and former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, has long-standing political ties with the Thackeray family, dating back to Balasaheb Thackeray's era. The Ghosalkar family has historically wielded significant influence in North Mumbai, including constituencies such as Dahisar and Magathane, which are also represented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Tejaswi's departure from Shivsena UBT, just ahead of the BMC polls, is seen as a major setback for the party, potentially giving the BJP an electoral advantage in areas traditionally dominated by the Ghosalkars.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections are likely to be held between 12 and 18 January 2026, after eight long years, the Shiv Sena said. The Supreme Court of India has directed the State Election Commission to complete all local body elections by 31 January 2026, as the polls have been due since 2022.

The estimated budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for 2025-26 is Rs. 74,427 crore, and expenditure stands at Rs. 43,162 crore, representing 58% of the total budget allocated to development projects. This gigantic budget is unmatched by any other state or municipal corporation in the country, cementing the BMC's status as Asia's wealthiest civic body.

As Mumbai is the financial capital of India, the BMC plays a critical role in governance, overseeing essential services and infrastructure, including health, roads, water supply, transport, power, education, and sanitation. (ANI)