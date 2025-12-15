Argentine football great Lionel Messi's much-anticipated arrival in Delhi for the final leg of his G.O.A.T Tour has been delayed after his flight was deferred due to inclement weather.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday issued a travel advisory as dense fog gripped Northern India, urging passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport to avoid prolonged waiting periods at the airport in case of flight cancellations or delays.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post, AAI stated, "Heavy Fog Alert for Northern India...Dense fog conditions are prevailing across Delhi and several airports in Northern India, leading to reduced visibility and potential flight disruptions."

Scroll to load tweet…

AAI advised passengers to check their flight status through the mobile application or the official website of their respective airline for real-time updates. This is to ensure unnecessary hassle and disruptions in travel.

"Please check with your respective airline for the latest flight status before leaving for the airport. Refer to the airport website or official mobile app for real-time updates. Plan your journey in advance and allow extra travel time," AAI added.

Lionel Messi's, Delhi Arrival For GOAT India Tour Delayed

Argentine football great Lionel Messi's much-anticipated arrival in Delhi for the final leg of his G.O.A.T tour has been delayed after his flight was deferred due to inclement weather. Messi, who was in Mumbai for the second day of his three-day whirlwind trip to India, was to land in the national capital earlier this morning but his charter flight was held up due to foggy conditions.

He was scheduled to board his Delhi flight at 9.15 am but it was delayed. According to reports, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is now expected to arrive in New Delhi by 2 pm.

Thick fog in Delhi delays PM Modi's flight for Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight for his three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman was also delayed on Monday morning due to dense fog across the national capital. Scheduled to depart at 8.30 am, the Prime Minister eventually boarded around 9.30 am after poor visibility temporarily disrupted operations.

Delhi woke to near-zero visibility on Monday as dense fog enveloped the city, causing slow early-morning traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for fog, advising residents to exercise caution. Morning temperatures fell to 12 degrees Celsius.

Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were disrupted as dense fog, the season's first spell in the national capital, sharply reduced visibility. Several departures were delayed as airlines adjusted schedules to ensure safe operations.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimize inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," an advisory issued by Delhi airport read.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, also encouraged the passengers to stay updated on their flight's operational status.

"Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility... Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline. Check flight information on the airport website/app. Please allow extra travel time... Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimise disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an X post.