In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi, warning of an impending 'economic storm' due to the West Asia conflict. He said Modi will 'weep' as he did after demonetisation and COVID, and reiterated his 'traitor' jibe against the PM.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday launched a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that an "economic storm" is approaching the country in the wake of the West Asia conflict. Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that "he will weep" as the "economic storm" will hit India after his return from the five-nation visit.

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Modi 'Will Weep' Like After Demonetisation, COVID

Addressing a public meeting in his former constituency, Amethi, Gandhi recalled PM Modi's speeches after demonitisation and the COVID-19 pandemic, and said that he will "weep and fold his hands" in front of the nation once again.

Reiterating his jibe over PM Modi sharing toffees with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, the Leader of Opposition said, "An economic storm is approaching, one that India has never witnessed before. Because our oil comes through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been shut down. Yet, prior to the elections, Narendra Modi claimed there was no shortage of oil, gas, or petrol, insisting that everything was fine. In the last three months, during which Narendra Modi should have taken action... He failed to do so. Instead, he is eating toffees with Meloni and making videos, like this is all a joke. Just wait and see what happens when he returns. When he comes back, the economic storm will strike. After that, Narendra Modi will weep and say that if it's my fault, then hang me."

"After demonetization, Narendra Modi had said, weeping, 'If black money isn't eradicated, then hang me from the gallows.' During COVID, by imposing lockdown, he let labourers die and, folding his hands and weeping, said, 'Hang me from the gallows.' Now, the time has come once again for Narendra Modi to weep and fold his hands," he added.

Gandhi Doubles Down on 'Traitor' Jibe

Re-invoking his "traitor" jibe against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said he would not apologise for his remarks. "Listen up, RSS folks. I will never apologise, and I say it again: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are traitors, because they have attacked the Constitution. I am not afraid of you people," Gandhi asserted.

Fuel Prices Rise Amid West Asia Conflict

Earlier today, in his constituency, Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi had hinted at an "economic storm" and invoked the "traitor" remark targeting RSS and the BJP.

This comes in the wake of a global energy crisis amid the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Following a Rs 3 per litre hike on May 15, petrol and diesel rates were increased by an average of 90 paise per litre. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre.