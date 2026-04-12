A 25-year-old woman in Kerala’s Kayamkulam was allegedly sexually harassed while being rushed to a hospital following a road accident.

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old woman in Kerala’s Kayamkulam was allegedly sexually harassed while being rushed to a hospital following a road accident. According to police, the woman and her family met with an accident at KPAC Junction around 12.45 am on April 4, when their vehicle hit a median while returning from a pilgrimage. As chaos unfolded at the scene, bystanders, including the accused identified as Sinil Sabad, a local trader stepped in to assist the injured.

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However, the complainant alleged that the accused exploited the vulnerable moment. Police said Sabad, who was helping transport the injured to a hospital, allegedly made sexual advances and inappropriately touched her during the journey.

The survivor immediately reported the incident to doctors upon reaching a private hospital, prompting medical staff to alert the police. A case was subsequently registered based on her complaint.

The woman has since raised serious concerns over the handling of the case, alleging glaring lapses in the investigation. She claimed that her detailed statement has not yet been recorded and that no medical examination has been conducted so far. She also told the media that the accused was questioned and later released.

Responding to the allegations, an officer at Kayamkulam police station stated that the investigation is ongoing, with statements of witnesses currently being recorded before any decision on the accused’s arrest is taken.

State police chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar has sought a detailed report from the Alappuzha district police chief. Police sources confirmed that an internal probe has also been initiated to examine possible lapses in the investigation, with a report expected to be submitted within two days.