In Seoul, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is in a transformative phase. He highlighted strong public trust, tech growth like semiconductors, rising global stature, economic progress, and a warning that India will respond strongly if provoked.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India is going through a transformative phase driven by strong public trust, rapid technological growth, and expanding global partnerships.

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Singh address at Indian Community event in Seoul on Wednesday, where he highlighted India's economic and technological progress along with its rising global stature.

India on Path to Become a Developed Nation

Singh said, "Economists are calling our development model a new model of welfare politics, through which people's lives are improving. Twelve years ago, hardly anyone could have imagined that the coming decade would be a transformative decade for India, but the changes in these 12 years have given people confidence that India will become a developed nation and no power in the world can stop it."

Technological and Economic Strides

He said India is rapidly advancing in the semiconductor sector, adding, "Today's India is completely different. India is rapidly growing in the semiconductor sector. The Prime Minister had promised that Made in India semiconductor chips would be available in the market by the end of 2025. In fulfilment of this promise, the Vikram 32-bit chip developed in India was presented at the Semicon India 2025 conference."

Highlighting political stability, he stated, "Repeatedly winning elections for any leader or political party is not just a political victory; it shows the level of public trust. From this perspective, Prime Minister Modi has become a leader who has remained in power for a long time."

Defence Minister further said India's global standing has strengthened, adding that India is now being seen as a strong economic power, with rising foreign investment, rapid defence exports, and expansion in digital infrastructure.

He said, "India, today, is a completely different country. It is rapidly growing in the semiconductor sector and strengthening its economic base, which reflects rising global confidence in India."

Digital Revolution and Self-Reliance

He also referred to India's defence preparedness, warning adversaries that India will respond strongly if provoked, stating, "No one should think of India as weak in defence matters. If anyone tries to challenge us, we will respond firmly."

He highlighted progress in internet access, saying, "What was once a luxury has now become accessible to millions, with data becoming extremely cheap and digital services reaching every corner of the country."

On digital payments, Rajnath Singh said, "UPI has brought a revolution in the country, and several nations are now adopting it."

Referring to space achievements, he added, "Chandrayaan-3 is a proud example of India's scientific success."

He further underlined self-reliance, stating, "Today, India is moving strongly towards Make in India and Made in India, and what we once imported, from a needle to a tank, is now being manufactured in the country."

Minister's Regional Engagements

Defence Minister also shared details of his regional engagements, saying, "Three-day visit started with Vietnam, then I came to South Korea, where I held discussions with business leaders, ministers and industry representatives. I try to meet people and interact with them in every country I visit."

He arrived in Seoul on Tuesday after concluding his visit to Vietnam. He was received by the Ambassador of India to the ROK, Gourangalal Das, and senior officials. (ANI)