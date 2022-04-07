Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    "Papa Rao, a robber, stole nine grammes of silver from the Jami Ellama temple in the Srikakulam area. He drilled a hole in the temple grounds' wall and entered the temple. While returning, he became entangled in the hole. The thief was apprehended and is being held in prison," Kanchili Police Station Senior Inspector Chiranjeevi said.

    Apr 7, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    A robber got caught in a wall hole while fleeing with nine grammes of silver stolen from the Jami Ellama temple in Srikakulam district, according to a police officer. A robbery complaint has been filed against the suspects under the Srikakulam district's Kanchili police station boundaries.

    A robber got caught in a wall hole while fleeing with nine grammes of silver stolen from the Jami Ellama temple in Srikakulam district, according to a police officer. A robbery complaint has been filed against the suspects under the Srikakulam district's Kanchili police station boundaries.

    According to a media report, the 30-year-old criminal known as R Papa Rao is hooked to booze, for which he attempts to steal. He entered the Jami Yelamma temple in the hamlet through a tiny hole in the wall to take the temple's silver jewellery.

    After stealing around 20 grammes of silver jewellery, the robber attempted to flee the same way he had come. This time, though, he became trapped in the little hole. When the townspeople arrived after hearing pleas for aid, they found the burglar in an awkward situation since he couldn't get out.

    The frustrated thief can be seen in the footage requesting neighbours to help him out of the little hole he is stuck in.

    The local police have stated that this is not the first time Papa Rao has attempted to steal in order to meet his booze needs. Previously, the guy had taken an LPG cylinder from his mother's residence in order to purchase booze for himself. The police have recovered the stolen silver jewellery from the criminal and filed charges against him.

