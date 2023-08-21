Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayodhya's Ram temple preparations: Sacred Shivling's grand welcome unite Hindu-Muslim devotees

    Preparations for the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram temple, set for January 2024, are underway and the ceremonial welcome of a sacred Shivling crafted from Omkareshwar Jyotirling took place in the city.

    Ayodhya Ram temple preparations: Sacred Shivling's grand welcome unite Hindu-Muslim devotees snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    Preparations are underway for the upcoming inauguration of the grandeur Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 2024. Devotees hailing from various corners of the nation are actively contributing to this momentous occasion. In addition to the idol of Lord Ram, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will also house idols of other revered deities, including the installation of a Shivling. For this sacred purpose, a Narmadeshwar Shivling, crafted from a part of the Omkareshwar Jyotirling, has been selected, and it is now en route to Ayodhya.

    The procession carrying the Shivling made a significant stop in Jhansi, where it was received with a grand and heartfelt welcome. Devotees of Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, including Jhansi Mayor Bihari Lal Arya, extended their warm greetings to the sacred Shivling. Remarkably, members of the Muslim community also actively participated in this welcoming event. Amjad Khan, among those present to receive the Shivling, emphasized that Lord Ram transcends religious boundaries and serves as an ideal for everyone.

    The arrival of the Shivling, destined for installation in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, is considered an auspicious and momentous occasion. Kaif Ali, another devotee present, emphasized the importance of unity and brotherhood during these times, stressing the shared faith in Lord Shiva and Lord Ram.

    Narmedshanand Maharaj, who leads the procession, explained that this Shivling is being transported to Ayodhya at the request of Champat Rai, who is actively involved in the construction of the Ram temple. Hindu Sanatan tradition dictates that a deity does not reside alone in a temple. Instead, a panchayat, a council of five deities, is established. The panchayat in the Ram temple will be headed by Lord Ram himself, and the Narmadeshwar Shivling will hold a revered place among them.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC rejects actor Dileep's plea seeking to adjourn hearing into complaint of survivor over illegal access to the memory card anr

    Actress Assault Case: Setback for actor Dileep, Kerala HC rejects his plea

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel

    Welcome buddy Ahead of touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram gets special message from... snt

    'Welcome buddy': Ahead of touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram gets special message from...

    Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nadu vkp

    Cauvery Dispute: BJP hits the streets of Mandya slamming Karnataka govt decision to release water to Tamil Nad

    iPhone users receive Emergency alert notification Here Is why you shouldnt panic GCW

    iPhone users receive 'Emergency alert' notification; Here's why you shouldn't panic

    Recent Stories

    6 creative ways to schedule a study timetable for your toddler LMA

    6 creative ways to schedule a study timetable for your toddler

    iPhone 15 series 5 most awaited features of Apple upcoming smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 series: 5 most awaited features of Apple upcoming smartphone

    Nutritional Power of Cheerios: 7 Health Benefits of including whole grain goodness in your Breakfast Routine MSW EAI

    Nutritional Power of Cheerios: 7 Health Benefits of including whole grain goodness in your Breakfast Routine

    6 effective strategies to manage mood swings during your period LMA

    6 effective strategies to manage mood swings during your period

    Home Remedies for Tonsillitis: 6 Natural Ways to relieve discomfort and soothe your sore throat MSW EAI

    Home Remedies for Tonsillitis: 6 Natural Ways to relieve discomfort and soothe your sore throat

    Recent Videos

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon