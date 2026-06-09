A viral video shows an auto driver firmly asking a passenger to clean the seat properly before leaving. The clip has triggered widespread discussion on civic responsibility, shared transport etiquette, and accountability in everyday behavior.

A viral video shared on X has ignited debate over civic responsibility after an auto driver insisted that a passenger clean the seat before leaving. The clip shows the driver calmly but firmly asking the passenger to check the seat as he got down. Initially, the passenger brushed it lightly and began to walk away.

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The driver, attentive to the condition of his vehicle, noticed bits of dirt and litter still left behind. He immediately called the passenger back and insisted the seat be cleaned properly. The passenger returned and wiped it thoroughly before leaving, as the driver watched on.

Civic Sense And Accountability

The caption accompanying the video strongly backed the driver’s actions, stating that passengers pay only for the journey, not for the licence to litter or dirty the vehicle. It emphasized that auto drivers should not hesitate to be firm, as their vehicles are their daily bread and deserve respect.

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The video prompted widespread reactions online. Many users agreed that the driver’s response was justified and long overdue. Commenters pointed out that people often treat shared transport carelessly, forgetting that someone else has to clean up after them. They stressed that basic habits like not littering should be common sense rather than enforced.

Others highlighted how clean the auto appeared in the video, saying it was only fair for passengers to leave it in the same condition. Some added that such small actions set an important precedent, encouraging accountability in everyday behavior.

At the same time, a few users argued that responsibility should be mutual. While passengers must be mindful, drivers too should ensure their vehicles remain clean and well-maintained for everyone who uses them.