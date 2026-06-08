A police sub-inspector in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has been suspended after allegedly assaulting teachers at a government polytechnic institute. The incident, captured on CCTV and now viral, occurred a day after his son was reportedly caught cheating during an exam, leading to legal action against the officer and the student.

A shocking case has emerged from Uttarakhand's capital after a police sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly assaulting teachers inside a government polytechnic institute, a day after his son was reportedly caught cheating during an examination. The incident's CCTV footage went viral on social media, inciting indignation and driving the police department to act quickly.

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The dispute started on June 4 at the Government Polytechnic Institute in Pitthuwala, when Kabir Kandwal, a final-year student studying civil engineering, was reportedly discovered breaking exam regulations. Faculty members claim that the student was questioned by invigilators after being observed trying to converse with other test takers. According to reports, he was requested to provide a written account of what happened.

Teachers alleged that during the confrontation, the student warned them that his father was a police officer and attempted to pressure them. The matter escalated the following day when his father, Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kandwal, allegedly arrived at the institute with several associates.

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The college administration claims that the group physically attacked professors, mistreated employees, vandalised property, and broke into the examination control office. The altercation is purportedly captured on the institute's CCTV footage, which has subsequently been made public online. It shows instructors being attacked on campus and chairs being hurled.

Widespread condemnation of the viral video prompted Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal to issue an emergency order. According to PTI, the officer was suspended for allegedly abusing his authority and acting improperly in an educational setting. Cases have been filed against the suspended officer and the student, according to the police. Another Special Task Force (STF) sub-inspector whose name came up during the probe is also being investigated by the authorities for possible participation. STF officials have received the information and will take the necessary steps.