    Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead: UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders high-level inquiry; 17 cops suspended

    Reacting to this incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the same and immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the entire matter.

    First Published Apr 16, 2023, 12:44 AM IST

    In a big development, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj on Saturday (April 15) night. The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as media persons were following the handcuffed duo.

    The Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission. All the three attackers have been caught on the spot. The police are investigating the matter.

    The state government has also suspended as many as 17 policemen who were part of the team deployed in the security of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. The decision was taken in the high-level meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath soon after the Prayagraj incident.

    Speaking to reporters, Special DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said, "The chief minister has constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmad and Ashraf."

    The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmad's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.

    A police officer said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf.

    A policeman was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm, the officer said, adding that a journalist was also hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
