Delhi has completed its 100-Atal-Canteen target after 25 new outlets were launched from Timarpur. The ₹5 meal initiative will provide nutritious food to nearly one lakh labourers and needy families daily.

Delhi achieves a big milestone as it completes the establishment of 100 Atal Canteens. 25 more canteens have been launched from Timarpur, making the total number of such establishments 100 in the national capital. Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu opened the newly opened canteens, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with other dignitaries attended the inauguration ceremony.

This scheme has been introduced by the government of Delhi in December 2025 to provide affordable and nutritious food to the needy workers and families for ₹5.

100 Atal Canteens Established in Delhi

Government of Delhi had announced this scheme to develop 100 Atal Canteens in the centenary year of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The first canteen was launched on December 25, 2025, and the total network has reached 100 Atal Canteens now. The government has achieved its target in roughly eight months with the opening of 25 more such canteens.

Nutritious Meals for ₹5 for Nearly One Lakh People

It has been said by the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta that the network of 100 Atal Canteens will be providing nutritious meals for ₹5 to nearly one lakh labourers and needy families daily.

This plan has been devised to provide access to cheap food for certain groups within society who may not have the facility of accessing cheap food, especially for workers and poorer families.

Motivation Behind Antyodaya Scheme

The Delhi government is inspired by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s concept of Antyodaya that emphasizes development and welfare of the poor, reaching up to the last mile of society.\ The government has termed the scheme as a step towards providing cheap nutrition along with dignity for the poor and needy.

Leaders Visit Timarpur Center Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Timarpur center has been graced by Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, and Delhi Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, among others.

With the latest addition, Delhi now has an extensive network of 100 outlets under Atal Canteens. The move marks the end of an important food support scheme for poorer sections of society in the national capital.