Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert in These Districts Today; Check
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to see rain and thunderstorms in several districts today, with heavy rain forecast in some areas over the next two days. Chennai may also receive showers during the evening or night
Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Likely in Several Districts
A weak trough in the lower atmosphere is currently extending along the Tamil Nadu coastal region. Under its influence, several parts of the state are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms.
On August 17, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is likely in isolated areas of the Western Ghats districts, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga.
Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms at a few places.
On August 18, isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is likely in Chengalpattu and Villupuram. The Western Ghats districts and some parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds.
On August 19, isolated heavy rain is likely in the Nilgiris, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Villupuram districts. Moderate rain is expected at some places in the Western Ghats districts and north coastal Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.
Chennai Weather Today and Temperature Outlook
Chennai is expected to have a partly cloudy sky on August 17. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in some parts of the city during the evening or night.
The maximum temperature in Chennai is likely to remain around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 27-28 degrees Celsius.
Across Tamil Nadu, maximum temperatures between August 17 and 20 are expected to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at a few places in north interior Tamil Nadu. Temperatures in the rest of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to remain close to normal.
Strong Wind Warning for Fishermen
Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea due to strong winds expected along several coastal areas.
From August 17 to 20, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, are likely over parts of the south Tamil Nadu coast and the Gulf of Mannar.
On August 17, winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, are also expected over some parts of the southwest Bay of Bengal. Winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, may prevail over the Andaman Sea and parts of the central Bay of Bengal adjoining the north Andhra coast.
Over the Arabian Sea, winds of 45-55 kmph, occasionally reaching 65 kmph, are likely over some parts of the central Arabian Sea adjoining the central-western Arabian Sea.
The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the affected sea areas during the specified period.
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