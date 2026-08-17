A weak trough in the lower atmosphere is currently extending along the Tamil Nadu coastal region. Under its influence, several parts of the state are expected to receive rain and thunderstorms.

On August 17, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is likely in isolated areas of the Western Ghats districts, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may receive light rain accompanied by thunderstorms at a few places.

On August 18, isolated heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong winds of 40-50 kmph is likely in Chengalpattu and Villupuram. The Western Ghats districts and some parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

On August 19, isolated heavy rain is likely in the Nilgiris, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Villupuram districts. Moderate rain is expected at some places in the Western Ghats districts and north coastal Tamil Nadu, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal.