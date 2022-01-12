At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID-19

The news comes as senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have been having marathon sessions at the BJP headquarters in preparation for Assembly elections in UP and other states.

COVID-19 has been traced to 42 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. Security officers and party staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The news comes as senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have been having marathon sessions at the BJP headquarters in preparation for Assembly elections in UP and other states.

On Monday, the BJP headquarters hosted a mass COVID-19 test drive, and 42 staff members were discovered to be COVID-19 positive. Senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Captain Amarinder Singh, have already tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined at home.

Also Read | 'Will not impose lockdown': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid COVID spike in national capital

The rapid increase of COVID cases at the BJP headquarters may impact the party's strategy discussions before elections in five states. The Election Commission of India (ECI) set the dates for Assembly elections in five states last week. Elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab between February 10 and March 7. The results will be released on March 10.

Also Read | Ensure optimal availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators: Centre to states and UTs