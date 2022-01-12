  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID-19

    The news comes as senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have been having marathon sessions at the BJP headquarters in preparation for Assembly elections in UP and other states.

    At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID19 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 1:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    COVID-19 has been traced to 42 members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters. Security officers and party staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The news comes as senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have been having marathon sessions at the BJP headquarters in preparation for Assembly elections in UP and other states.

    On Monday, the BJP headquarters hosted a mass COVID-19 test drive, and 42 staff members were discovered to be COVID-19 positive. Senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Captain Amarinder Singh, have already tested positive for COVID-19 and have been quarantined at home.

     

    Also Read | 'Will not impose lockdown': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid COVID spike in national capital

     

    The rapid increase of COVID cases at the BJP headquarters may impact the party's strategy discussions before elections in five states. The Election Commission of India (ECI) set the dates for Assembly elections in five states last week. Elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab between February 10 and March 7. The results will be released on March 10.

    Also Read | Ensure optimal availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators: Centre to states and UTs

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge YCB

    Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge

    Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt for probe into hate speech-dnm

    Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt for probe into hate speech

    Ensure optimal availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators: Centre to states and UTs-dnm

    Ensure optimal availability of oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators: Centre to states and UTs

    Lockdown last option, in case situation goes out of hand will be compelled to do so: Karnataka Home Minister-ycb

    Lockdown last option; will be compelled to do so only if situation goes out of hand: Karnataka Home Minister

    PM Modi security lapse: SC appoints retired Justice Indu Malhotra to head probe committee-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: SC appoints retired Justice Indu Malhotra to head probe committee

    Recent Stories

    Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge YCB

    Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Mitchell Starc eyeing a comeback? Australian seamer considers entering mega auction-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Mitchell Starc eyeing a comeback? Australian seamer considers entering mega auction

    Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, "His hatred towards PM Modi led him carried away" RCB

    Khushbu Sundar on Siddharth's tweet, "His hatred towards PM Modi led him carried away"

    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7 gcw

    Audi India announces commencement of bookings for new generation Q7

    Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt for probe into hate speech-dnm

    Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt for probe into hate speech

    Recent Videos

    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon