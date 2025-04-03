Astonishing! Palghar crow goes viral for mimicking human speech, says 'Papa'; WATCH

Read Full Article

Palghar: The internet was left stunned after witnessing a crow mimicking human speech after spending years around people. A video from Palghar showing the bird imitating human words has gone viral on social media, astonishing netizens. The clip has been widely circulated across various social media platforms, including Instagram, X, and LinkedIn. In the video, the crow can be heard repeatedly calling out, "Papa, Papa, Papa."

The viral video was captioned, "In a remote area of Wada Taluk, Palghar, a woman named Tanuja Mukne has shocked locals after a crow she cared for three years ago started speaking like a human. Three years ago, Mukne found the bird in her garden and spent fifteen days nursing it back to health. Now, to everyone's surprise, the crow communicates with family members in a human-like voice. The unusual incident has become a topic of fascination in the village, drawing curiosity from both residents and experts."

The video was also posted by BBC Marathi on YouTube with a caption stating:

"This crow from Gargaon in Palghar has gone viral. He is seen making sounds resembling human words. Mukne treated an injured crow a few years ago. Since then, this crow has grown up in their home and now utters words like 'Kaka,' 'Baba,' 'Mummy,' and more."

Social Media Reaction

The video has taken the internet by storm, garnering millions of views and sparking diverse reactions. While some users humorously speculated that the crow might be gearing up for India’s competitive engineering exam, JEE, others were fascinated by its ability to mimic human speech. Many said that the intelligence of crows, noting that with the right training, they can imitate sounds remarkably well.

