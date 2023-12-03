'Victory of self-reliant India, guarantee of hat-trick in 2024': PM Modi after BJP sweeps 3 states (WATCH)

Expressing joy for various sections of society, PM Modi remarked, "Today, every poor person, every adivasi brother or sister, every farmer is delighted for this win. Today, every citizen aspiring to witness India as a developed nation in 2047 has emerged triumphant."

Arriving at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi celebrated the party's triumph in the recent assembly elections across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in Delhi after the party's victory in assembly elections, PM Modi said, "Today's victory in assembly elections is historic and unprecedented. It is the victory of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and self-reliant India."

Reflecting on the election, PM Modi emphasized, "In this election, they (Congress) tried to divide people based on caste. But I believe there are only four castes: poverty, farmers' issues, women empowerment, and youth employment. Working on these aspects will propel our country forward."

The Prime Minister lauded the pivotal role of "Nari Shakti" as a formidable pillar of strength for the BJP. Emphasizing their influence in the elections, Modi stated, "In these elections, the nari shakti of the nation took it upon itself to bless us."

Reflecting on the election results in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, Modi highlighted the transformation in power dynamics. He noted, "Whether it is Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, or Madhya Pradesh — those previously in power are now out. This shift signifies that the youth of the country recognizes that the BJP prioritizes their interests."

"The reverberations of these election results will be felt across the world… they will give confidence to Indians across the world that the vision of a developed india by 2047 is consistently being blessed," PM Modi said.