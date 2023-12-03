Explained: Why KCR lost control of Telangana after a decade in power

Congress secures a potential power shift in Telangana, leading in 64 seats against the incumbent BRS's 40. Revanth Reddy's win in Kodangal by 32,800 votes highlights Congress's surge. KCR's journey, from initial surprises to leading Telangana, faces a potential setback as Revanth Reddy gains ground. Criticism mounts against BRS for unfulfilled promises, aiding Congress's narrative.

The Congress party has resided victorious in Telangana, marking a potential shift in power from the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). With the Congress leading in 64 out of the total 119 seats, KCR's BRS trails with a lead in 40 seats, signalling a significant change in the political landscape of the state.

The leader of BRS, KT Rama Rao, expressed disappointment but not sadness over the party's performance, acknowledging the growing lead of the Congress. Congress chief Revanth Reddy has notably secured a win from Kodangal with a considerable majority of 32,800 votes.



KCR’s political journey

KCR's political journey is marked by significant victories and challenges. Starting in 1983 when he contested against Ananthula Madan Mohan, although he lost, KCR's performance surprised many by securing votes close to the Congress heavyweight. His subsequent victories in 1989 and continued success in the following by-polls established his political prowess.

KCR, the towering figure in Telangana politics and advocate for 'mission Telangana', has been at the helm since the state's formation in 2014. However, this election reveals a potential setback for him as his main opponent, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, surged ahead in the Kamareddy constituency, while maintaining a lead in his home turf of Gajwel.

The BRS, which previously dominated the 2018 polls with 88 seats, has seen a substantial decline in both vote share and seat count, conceding ground to the Congress and its allies across the state. Additionally, the BJP's aspirations to make inroads in Telangana fell short, retaining only a few seats.



Criticism mounted against the BRS government for its alleged failure to fulfil the aspirations of various sections of society, including farmers, youth, Dalits, and backward classes. The Congress strategically tapped into this discontent, highlighting issues such as unemployment, agrarian distress, corruption, nepotism, and insufficient development in the state. Furthermore, they accused KCR of overseeing a "family rule" while neglecting the welfare of the common people.

BRS’s loss in Telangana can be attributed to several factors such as,

KCR was accused of promoting a 'family rule,' favouring his relatives in positions of power within the government. This nepotistic image didn't sit well with voters who sought a more inclusive and transparent administration. His son, KT Rama Rao, and Brother-in-law T Harish Rao are involved in politics. KCR’s daughter K Kavitha is also involved in Telangana’s politics as an MLC.

The BRS government faced criticism for alleged negligence in addressing crucial issues such as unemployment, agrarian distress, and the welfare of marginalized communities like Dalits and backward classes. This created dissatisfaction among sections of the electorate.



The Congress strategically tapped into the discontentment prevailing among the electorate. They effectively highlighted the failures of the incumbent government, focusing on issues such as unemployment, corruption, and the alleged 'family rule.'

Despite being the founder of Telangana state, KCR incurred a loss in the 2023 Assembly elections. He contested from two different constituencies, Gajwel and Kamareddy, securing victory in the Gajwel Constituency by defeating his friend-turned-foe, Eatala Rajender of the BJP party. However, he suffered a loss in the Kamareddy constituency against the BJP candidate KV Ramana Reddy.