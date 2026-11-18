An alleged Rs 4 lakh online betting debt is being investigated as the motive behind the murder of three members of a family in Assam's Dibrugarh district. Police arrested Raju Das and his associate Amir Das at Simaluguri railway station.

A debt of Rs 4 lakh, allegedly lost in online betting, has emerged as a possible motive behind the killing of three members of a family in Assam's Dibrugarh district. Police have arrested two men in connection with the crime. According to investigators, the prime accused, Raju Das, allegedly lost around Rs 4 lakh in online betting after borrowing the money from his father. Unable to repay the amount, he reportedly planned to rob Bhuyan family's house with the help of an associate. The robbery allegedly ended in the murder of all three family members.

The victims, identified as Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza Bhuyan and their daughter, were found dead inside their home in the Kamlabari area of Duliajan on Monday evening, November 16. Police said the two accused were arrested the following day at a railway station while allegedly trying to escape from the district.

Why did the accused allegedly plan the robbery?

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Nirmal Ghosh told news agency PTI that preliminary investigations pointed towards online betting debt as the possible motive.

According to the officer, Raju had lost approximately Rs 4 lakh in online betting. He had reportedly borrowed this money from his father.

To repay the debt, Raju allegedly decided to rob the house and involved his associate, Amir Das, in the plan.

Amir was a plumber and Raju primarily worked as a painter, police said.

Investigators also found that the two men had allegedly been in contact over the phone for around three days before the incident. Police believe they used this time to discuss and plan the robbery and killings.

However, the investigation is continuing, and the alleged motive and sequence of events will have to be established through further evidence.

How were the three family members killed?

According to the preliminary police investigation, the two accused entered the house at around 8.30 am on Monday.

They allegedly attacked the three family members using a hammer and other weapons before taking cash, gold jewellery and valuables from the property.

Police said the accused left the house at approximately 12.15 pm.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav Dilip had earlier said that the victims were attacked with an iron rod and a hammer.

According to his account, Eliza Bhuyan was killed first, followed by her daughter and Chandrakanta Bhuyan, a retired Oil India Limited employee.

The bodies were found in separate rooms of the house.

How did the triple murder come to light?

The crime came to light on Monday evening when a tenant living in the building went to the family's home to share Chhath prasad. When nobody responded, the tenant became concerned and alerted neighbours.

The neighbours subsequently informed the police, who reached the house and broke open the main door. Inside, officers discovered the bodies of Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife and their daughter in different rooms.

The discovery prompted an investigation into the suspected murder and robbery.

How did police arrest the two accused?

Investigators examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and collected evidence from the crime scene.

According to Additional SP Nirmal Ghosh, the footage showed two suspicious individuals near the house around the time of the incident.

Using these leads, Dibrugarh Police joined hands with Charaideo Police and the Government Railway Police to trace the suspects. The two men were eventually intercepted at Simaluguri railway station in Assam's Sivasagar district on Tuesday, November 17.

Police said they were attempting to board the Avadh Assam Express to travel towards Guwahati, from where they allegedly planned to continue their journey to Bengaluru.

Several items suspected to have been stolen from the house were recovered from their possession. These included around Rs 13,510 in cash, gold jewellery and other valuables.

Investigators are examining the alleged sequence of events, the planning behind the robbery and the role of both accused. Police are also looking into whether anyone else was involved in the crime.