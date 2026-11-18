Maharashtra skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma broke her own Guinness World Record by completing a 50-metre limbo skating run in just 6.86 seconds. The MBBS student's incredible feat earned praise from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A young skater from Maharashtra has broken her own Guinness World Records title after completing a 50-metre limbo skating run in just 6.86 seconds, gliding under a series of descending poles while holding a full split. Her achievement has also earned praise from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On October 8, Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma of Umred, which is close to Nagpur, accomplished the accomplishment. The MBBS student was shown gaining speed on her skates before dropping herself into a complete split and repeatedly skating beneath the horizontal poles in a video released by Guinness World Records (GWR).

Shrishti maneuvered beneath the dropping barriers with amazing balance, speed, and flexibility while holding the position for the whole 50-meter length. She needed to remain low enough to go under each pole without slowing down or interfering with her motion.

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Shrishti has surpassed her prior marks in the same area with this most recent accomplishment. In early 2025, she finished the challenge in 7.46 seconds, which was faster than her previous mark of 6.94 seconds from 2023. Her most recent time of 6.86 seconds is yet another advancement above her personal standard.

Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra, congratulated Shrishti on her record-breaking performance and commended her for her accomplishment. He expressed gratitude after seeing the video of her unique skating accomplishment, which demonstrated the dexterity and accuracy needed to do the task.

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In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Shrishti is a passionate advocate for the humanitarian organization Save a Girl Child. She promotes the organization and raises awareness of its cause by using her record attempts.

At Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, the multiple limbo skating record holder is studying an MBBS degree. She continues to mix her love of skating with efforts to help a social cause through her endeavors to set records.