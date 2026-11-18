DMK President MK Stalin has slammed Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay for his silence on the Cauvery water dispute, accusing the administration of negligence and prioritizing power over the state's critical water rights and farmer welfare.

Stalin Criticizes TN CM Joseph Vijay Over Ongoing Cauvery Water Issue

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [india], November 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Wednesday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the Cauvery water issue, alleging that the "Chief Minister knows nothing" about the matter and is "ignoring it." Speaking to reporters, Stalin questioned the Chief Minister's silence on the issue and urged journalists to seek answers from him. "Has the Chief Minister answered anything so far? Journalists should ask the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister knows nothing about the Cauvery issue; that is why he is ignoring it. Where has Chief Minister Vijay gone, and what has he said regarding the Cauvery issue?" Stalin said.

Separately, responding to queries regarding Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's book launch event, the DMK President said, "I have conveyed my wishes; I have written a letter. No invitation came for Sonia Gandhi's book launch event; they told my assistant over the phone. On that basis, I have sent my wishes."

Earlier in the day, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan also dismissed the prospects of a constructive bilateral dialogue between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and his Karnataka counterpart over the contentious Mekedatu Dam project, accusing the Tamil Nadu CM of prioritising political power over the state's interests. Speaking to ANI regarding potential interstate talks on the Cauvery water dispute, Elangovan launched a sharp attack on the six-month-old Tamil Nadu administration, alleging widespread governance failures and a deteriorating law-and-order situation. "He (CM Vijay) will not do that. He has no interest in Tamil Nadu. He is interested only in power. He boasts that he is a Chief Minister... within these six months, the state has failed in all areas. Criminal activities are prevalent everywhere, and even many of the ruling party members are involved in criminal activities, yet he doesn't care about that," Elangovan stated.

Turning his focus toward Karnataka’s political establishment, the DMK leader alleged that both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the neighbouring state share a unified stance against Tamil Nadu's water rights purely for domestic electoral gains. "As far as Karnataka is concerned, all political leadership—whether it is Congress or BJP—will stand by one thing: that water sharing with Tamil Nadu should be reduced. They don't care for Tamil Nadu. They are working for their electoral prospects, not for the welfare of the country or Tamil Nadu," he added.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project has remained a major flashpoint between riparian neighbours Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for years. Proposed across the Cauvery River near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, the Rs 9,000-crore project aims to store around 67 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water. Karnataka maintains that the reservoir will meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and surrounding regions while generating roughly 400 MW of hydroelectric power, arguing that it only utilises surplus water after fulfilling Tamil Nadu's mandated share. Tamil Nadu—across successive administrations—has strongly opposed the dam, contending that constructing a new reservoir without the prior consent of lower riparian states violates the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the 2018 Supreme Court verdict. Tamil Nadu fears the project will impound critical inflows and severely jeopardise irrigation for farmers in the Cauvery delta region. The issue remains actively contested both legally and diplomatically, with Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Anand scheduled to meet the Union Jal Shakti Minister in New Delhi to reiterate the state's firm opposition to Karnataka's proposed construction. (ANI)