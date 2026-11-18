In latest viral news twelve people who entered a Vande Bharat Express at Kanpur Central to see off a relative were fined Rs 36,000 after automatic doors locked them inside. The train made an unscheduled stop at Etawah Junction.

Twelve people seeing off a relative were trapped inside a Vande Bharat Express train at Kanpur Central station after its automatic doors closed, resulting in an unscheduled emergency stop at Etawah Junction and a total fine of Rs 36,000 imposed by the Railway Protection Force and railway authorities.

Yes, you read that right. Let's called it another day, another bizarre incident in the country that exploded on social media for all the right reasons. The incident occurred aboard train number 22415, the Banaras–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express. The group entered the coach without valid travel tickets or platform passes to assist a family member with luggage, unaware that the train's automated doors seal automatically before departure.

Here's What Happened!

12 members of a family boarded the coach at Kanpur Central station to help a relative carrying luggage. The group entered the train without purchasing journey tickets or platform passes, expecting to quickly step back off onto the platform before the train departed.

However, the automated systems on the high-speed train operated according to schedule. As departure time neared, the safety mechanism engaged, sealing all entrance doors shut across the train to prevent unauthorised entry or exit while the vehicle was in motion.

Unplanned 139 km Journey

At 9:30 AM, the train prepared to depart. The doors locked tight. Seconds later, the train pulled away from Kanpur Central. Trapped inside without tickets, the panicked family members requested onboard staff to open the doors. Railway personnel explained that automated doors cannot be opened manually while in motion for safety reasons.

Chaos erupted inside the coach. Realising the severity of the situation, train officials alerted the Tundla control room to request an emergency halt. The train traveled for 79 minutes across 139 kilo meters before pulling into Etawah Junction at 10:49 AM, where an unscheduled stop was authorised to disembark the group.

Intervention at Etawah Junction

As the train came to a stop at Etawah Junction, railway security personnel were positioned to handle the situation immediately. Joint RPF and GRP teams safely escorted the entire group off the train as soon as the automated doors reopened, ensuring order on the platform and preventing any further delays to the train's schedule.

Following their removal from the train, the 12 individuals were taken directly to the station post for official questioning and administrative processing regarding their unauthorised presence onboard the express train.

Heavy Penalties and Release

At Etawah Junction, commercial officials assessed fines for each of the trapped individuals. Railway commercial officials penalised each person Rs 3,000 for ticketless travel and unauthorised access, collecting Rs 36,000 in total penalties from the group.

Following the penalty payment, North Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Shivam Sharma clarified that unauthorised entry into Vande Bharat Express coaches is strictly prohibited due to automated door safety protocols. They paid the penalty. All 12 individuals were released after receiving a formal warning against entering trains without proper authorisation.