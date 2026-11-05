The woman briefly looks at it and gestures that she does not know the address. The man then points towards the upper floor, seemingly asking whether he should enquire there. She appears to agree and continues opening her door.

Daylight robbery in #Mumbai; elderly woman targeted inside a building, incident captured on CCTV | Mumbai: A case of robbery targeting an elderly woman inside a building has come to light in Umang Apartment, Kandivali West, Mumbai. An unidentified perpetrator targeted the woman and committed the robbery. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the building. Following the emergence of the video, concerns regarding security in the area have intensified. The police are investigating the matter and are actively searching for the perpetrator. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 5, 2026

However, just as the door opens slightly, the man suddenly grabs her gold chain and pulls it away. The woman screams as he makes his escape. She is later seen crying following the attack.