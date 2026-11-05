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He Asked Her For An Address, Then Snatched Her Gold Chain: Mumbai CCTV Captures Daylight Robbery
An elderly woman was robbed of her gold chain outside her flat at in Mumbai. CCTV footage shows a man approaching her under the pretext of asking for an address. After few seconds of pretentious act, he suddenly snatches her chain.
Man robs woman outside her apartment in Mumbai
An elderly woman was robbed of her gold chain by an unidentified man outside her flat in Umang Apartment, Kandivali West, Mumbai. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, around 9:23 pm, was captured on the building’s CCTV cameras.
The woman was moments away from entering her apartment
The footage shows the woman standing near her apartment door and preparing to unlock it with her keys when the man approaches her. He appears to pretend that he is looking for an address and shows her a piece of paper.
The thief pretends to ask for an address
The woman briefly looks at it and gestures that she does not know the address. The man then points towards the upper floor, seemingly asking whether he should enquire there. She appears to agree and continues opening her door.
Daylight robbery in #Mumbai; elderly woman targeted inside a building, incident captured on CCTV |
Mumbai: A case of robbery targeting an elderly woman inside a building has come to light in Umang Apartment, Kandivali West, Mumbai. An unidentified perpetrator targeted the woman and committed the robbery. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed in the building.
Following the emergence of the video, concerns regarding security in the area have intensified. The police are investigating the matter and are actively searching for the perpetrator.
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 5, 2026
However, just as the door opens slightly, the man suddenly grabs her gold chain and pulls it away. The woman screams as he makes his escape. She is later seen crying following the attack.
CCTV robbery video sparks concern
The footage has drawn attention to the safety of elderly residents in residential buildings. The man's apparent attempt to engage the woman in conversation before snatching her chain has also raised concerns about how criminals may use distractions to target people.
Netizens react strongly
The incident has triggered angry reactions on social media. One user, Yugal, condemned the robbery and said the accused might escape immediate punishment but would not escape the consequences of his actions.
Terrible, to say the least! What these people fail to realise is that while they may have gotten away with stealing the chain, their bad karma will haunt them for years, perhaps even lifetimes to come. They may have escaped justice, but they cannot escape karma. They will rot in hell.
— YUGAL (@yourstrulyugal) November 5, 2026
Another user tagged Mumbai Police and urged them to take the strictest action against the perpetrator.
Police probe underway
Police are investigating the incident and searching for the unidentified man. Further details about the investigation and the value of the stolen chain were not available at the time of writing.
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