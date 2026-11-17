The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into the theft from the Tanishq showroom on Madurai Bypass Road. The robbery, which recently came to light, involved gold and diamond jewellery. The value of the stolen items has been estimated at around Rs 15 crore in reports.

The stolen property was reported to include both gold and diamond jewellery, with the overall loss estimated at about Rs 15 crore. Initial accounts said the quantity of gold alone was around 11.5 kg, apart from the diamond pieces.

The police have not yet announced that every stolen item has been recovered. The difference between the estimated value of the stolen property and the quantity seized so far means the investigation is still focused on locating the outstanding valuables and establishing whether any part of the haul was moved or disposed of.