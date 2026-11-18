A casual conversation inside a Helsinki tram has triggered a wider debate on civic responsibility after an Indian traveller reportedly suggested skipping the fare, claiming that ticket checks are rare in Finland

A social media post by Anirudh Kejriwal has sparked a debate over civic sense after he recounted an unusual interaction with an Indian man during his visit to Helsinki, Finland.

According to Kejriwal, he recently met an Indian traveller who had been staying in Finland for a few days. The two decided to explore the city together and boarded a tram.

However, when Kejriwal used his card to purchase a ticket, the fellow traveller casually suggested that he did not need to pay. He reportedly claimed that ticket inspectors rarely check passengers on Finnish trams.

Kejriwal said he chose not to argue and simply smiled, although the suggestion left him questioning the man's attitude towards public rules.

Anirudh Kejriwal Highlights The Importance Of Trust And Civic Responsibility

Sharing his experience online, Kejriwal pointed out that several European public transport systems operate on a foundation of mutual trust and individual responsibility.

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He argued that following rules should not depend on whether someone is monitoring or checking passengers. According to him, people are expected to purchase tickets because it is their responsibility to contribute towards maintaining public services.

Kejriwal also made an interesting comparison, suggesting that travellers could save money through practical choices, such as drinking tap water instead of purchasing bottled water, rather than avoiding legitimate transport fares.

His central argument was that taking advantage of a system built on public trust defeats the very purpose of such a system.

Social Media Users Debate The Incident And Question Civic Sense

The post quickly attracted attention, with several social media users agreeing with Kejriwal's criticism of the alleged behaviour.

Many felt that the incident highlighted a larger problem concerning civic responsibility and the tendency to follow rules only when there is a possibility of being caught.

Some users also pointed out that such behaviour can damage the reputation of an entire community, even though the actions of one individual should not be used to judge everyone.

Others shared their own experiences of travelling abroad, explaining how ticket inspections and penalties are enforced across European public transport networks.

Importantly, Helsinki's public transport authority, HSL, does conduct ticket inspections. Passengers travelling without valid tickets can face penalty charges. Therefore, the suggestion that nobody checks tickets should not be mistaken for an absence of enforcement.