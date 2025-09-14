Assam, located in India's highest-risk earthquake zone, experiences frequent seismic activity. Social media documented the event, with users sharing experiences and expressing concern.

Guwahati: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Sunday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred at 4:41 pm, with its epicentre located in Udalguri district at a shallow depth of just 5 kilometres, officials confirmed. So far, authorities have not reported any casualties or structural damage. Tremors were felt in Guwahati, parts of Bhutan, and North Bengal, with several residents rushing outdoors. “For a moment, I thought it was the end. I was sure the roof was about to collapse,” said one local resident. Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal posted on X, expressing concern: “A major earthquake in Assam. Praying for the safety and well-being of all.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Seismic activity is common in Assam, which falls under Zone V, India’s highest-risk earthquake zone. The region is part of an active tectonic collision zone where the Indian Plate presses beneath the Eurasian Plate. Historically, Assam has been the site of some of the world’s most powerful earthquakes, including the devastating 1950 Assam-Tibet quake (magnitude 8.6).

Social Media Reacts to Tremors

As strong tremors rattled parts of Assam, residents quickly took to social media to share their fear and relief. From anxious accounts of shaking walls to messages of solidarity and prayers, the online space was flooded with reactions within minutes of the quake. One user wrote, “An earthquake struck Guwahati today. Sharing a glimpse from my residence — this flower tub alone is enough to show how powerful the tremors were.” One social media user shared that at Aditya Hospital in Nagaon, while walls quivered and panic set in, two young nurses stood their ground, embodying calm and courage in the midst of chaos.



Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…