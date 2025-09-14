Suryakumar Yadav turns 35 as he captains India against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025. Leading in a multinational tournament for the first time, he faces added pressure amid political tensions, boycott calls, and public scrutiny in this high-stakes clash.

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is celebrating his 35th birthday amid the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 14. After taking over the T20I leadership baton from Rohit Sharma in July last year, Suryakumar is leading the Men in Blue for the first time in a multinational tournament.

The swashbuckling right-handed batter made his international debut in 2021 and went on to play all three formats of the game. However, Suryakumar Yadav has enjoyed his greatest success in T20Is compared to the other two formats of the game. The 35-year-old is the third leading run-getter for India in the shortest format, amassing 2605 runs, including 4 centuries and 21 fifties, at an average of 38.30 in 84 matches.

Suryakumar Yadav was the Men in Blue’s vice-captain in T20Is before transitioning to o the captaincy role, taking full charge of the team’s strategy and on-field leadership, following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the formats after leading Team India to the T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Birthday coincides with Pakistan clash

Suryakumar Yadav’s 35th birthday coincides with India’s high-voltage clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan will take place under heavy scrutiny, as it is the face-off between the two sides since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, wherein militants killed 28 tourists, including 26 Indian nationals and two foreigners.

When the schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 confirmed that India were clubbed in Group A alongside Pakistan, there has been a massive call for a boycott of the high-profile clash, citing protests against cross-border militancy and national sentiments. Despite the backlash and protest, Team India confirmed their participation in the Pakistan clash, with the BCCI emphasizing the importance of honoring multinational tournament commitments.

Suryakumar’s birthday coincides with the high-stakes clash against Pakistan in Dubai, adding extra pressure and focus on the skipper as he leads India. This is not the first time Suryakumar Yadav has faced Pakistan in a multinational tournament. He faced the rival nation five times before, in the 2021, 2022, and 2024 T20 World Cup, and the 2022 Asia Cup twice.

Suryakumar in the spotlight in blockbuster clash

India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be in the spotlight as he will be leading the Men in Blue against Pakistan for the first time in his international career. Though he has played against the arch-rival five times before, captaining such a high-stakes encounter will be a first, putting extra responsibility on Suryakumar to guide India to victory.

Since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not part of the Indian team as they retired from T20Is following the T20 World Cup triumph, Suryakumar Yadav now carries the full burden of leadership, with Shubman Gill as his deputy and Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah supporting him in key roles.

Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy will be in focus, especially at a time when the stakes are higher than ever, with India facing Pakistan amid political tensions, public backlash over calls to boycott the match following the Pahalgam terror attack, and most importantly, the emotional weight of leading the team on his birthday in the crucial clash. There is always an added pressure when it comes to leading Team India against Pakistan, and Suryakumar will be expected to deliver both as captain and batter in the high-stakes encounter in Dubai.

Additionally, Suryakumar Yadav does not have an impressive record against Pakistan. In five matches, the right-handed batter scored just 64 runs at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 118.52. India's T20I captain will look to improve his performance against the rival nation and deliver his best with the bat in the blockbuster clash in Dubai.

Suryakumar won’t be under pressure

Ahead of the clash against Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav’s childhood coach Ashok Aswalkar believes that his student will remain unperturbed by the pressure of leading the team in the high-stakes clash against Pakistan.

“There will be no pressure on Surya, since he has already done the captaincy of the team a lot of times. So it is an easy thing for him. We have to play according to the match we played in the beginning. We don't have to take a big burden,” Aswalkar told ANI.

Suryakumar Yadav has an impressive captaincy record in T20Is, leading Team India to 18 wins in 23 matches, and has a win percentage of 78.26, making him one of India’s most successful T20I captains and a key figure to watch in the high-pressure clash against Pakistan.