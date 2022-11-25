Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has a 'humble request' to historians

Assam CM said, "I have a humble request for historians, India is more than Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir, and Humayun. Lachit Barphukan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh, and Durgadas Rathore are all associated with India. We should make an effort to see things in a different light. It will fulfil our dream of becoming Vishwa Guru."

On the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan's, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised his bravery on Friday. Additionally, Sarma reminded historians that "India isn't just the story of Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir, or Humayun." According to Sarma, Lachit Barphukan's bravery enabled Assam to resist the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

During a plenary session commemorating the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, Assam CM said, "I have a humble request for historians, India is more than Aurangzeb, Babar, Jahangir, and Humayun." "Lachit Barphukan, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Guru Gobind Singh, and Durgadas Rathore are all associated with India. We should make an effort to see things in a different light. It will fulfil our dream of becoming Vishwa Guru."

According to Sarma, PM Narendra Modi "always inspires us to bring our history, unsung heroes to light. This is our humble attempt to bring the proud saga of Lachit Barphukan to the country's attention. However, the government's efforts alone are not sufficient. People, including historians, should make efforts," he continued.

The BJP leader praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday for bringing long-term development and peace to the Northeast region.

Amit Shah claimed that Indian history has been twisted and not accurately written. He also urged historians and research scholars to rewrite it.

Shah said, "I have always heard that our history is twisted and inaccurately written. It could be true, but who can now prevent us from writing about our glorious past? We must have the courage to rewrite and present our history to the world.'

Amit Shah urged the historians and researchers present at the function to overcome the narrative that Indian history is twisted and inaccurately written.

