    Tamil Nadu cops begin crackdown on fake news about attacks on Bihar migrant workers

     Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday vowed to protect migrant workers from other states, amid efforts to tackle reports of targeted attacks on people from Bihar that officials have dismissed as fake.

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday began cracking down on fake news claiming attack against North Indian workers in the state. In latest developments, cases have registered against against Mohammed Tanvir, editor of a major Hindi daily and BJP spokesperson Prashant Umrao. Another case has also been registered against a man named Shubham Shukla for posting false information on Twitter. 

    Under the directions of Tamil Nadu DGP, special teams have been formed to arrest the miscreants spreading fake news claiming attack against migrant workers in the state.

    This development comes after MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, pledged on Saturday to defend migrant labourers from other states as authorities work to address rumours of targeted violence against the people of Bihar that officials have dismissed as fake.

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Migrant workers need not fear. If anyone threatens you, call on the helpline. Tamil Nadu government and people will stand to protect our migrant brothers."

    Officials from Tamil Nadu and Bihar have issued warnings against spreading rumours that migrant workers from Bihar have been attacked in the southern state. These rumours have caused fear among the workers and have even caused tense situations in the Bihar legislature.

    In order to investigate rumours of attacks on migrant labourers from Bihar, the authorities in both states are carefully monitoring social media. The fear appears to be caused by a swarm of fake WhatsApp texts. Tamil Nadu district collectors have sent out pleas in Hindi urging migrant employees not to be alarmed.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
