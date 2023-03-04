Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia's custody till March 6, bail hearing on March 10

    A city court reserved the order on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday. Sisodia, who was arrested by CBI in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The court has listed Sisodia’s bail hearing on March 10 at 2 pm. 

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    A city court reserved the order on former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday and extended his Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody by two days (March 6). After eight hours of interrogation, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy fraud last Sunday night. 

    While hearing the case, the judge at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court said, "Let the bail plea be brought up on March 10 at 2 pm." 

    Sisodia in his bail application stated that he has joined the probe as and when called for by CBI. He further stated that no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody as all recoveries have already been made. The CBI sought an extension of Sisodia's remand for three more days. 

    However, senior advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Manish Sisodia opposed the CBI's application, and argued that the extension of remand is not justified. He also said that the inefficiency of the CBI to complete the probe cannot be a ground for remand. Krishnan also told the court that Manish Sisodia's "non-cooperation" cannot be a ground for his custody and cannot be asked to incriminate himself.

    Meanwhile, in a statement, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed that Manish Sisodia was detained because he provided evasive answers and refused to assist with the investigation despite being presented with contradictory proof.

    Sisodia filed a petition with the Supreme Court opposing the CBI's action a day after his detention. Sisodia withdrew his motion and declared he would proceed to the trial court after the highest court informed him he should have gone to the high court.

    Sisodia, who held 18 portfolios in the Delhi government, including excise and education, resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday after the apex court junked his plea.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
