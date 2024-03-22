Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: No Holi programme this time, AAP to gherao PM Modi's residence on March 26

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on March 26 to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, said AAP leader Gopal Rai. "This year Holi programme won't take place. On 25 March we will go to people and tell them what is happening in the country," he added.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 9:00 PM IST

    Delhi minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai Monday said the party will ‘gherao’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on March 26, to register a protest against Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    Rai also announced that a'mega demonstration' will take place across the country. Rai revealed the AAP's four-day protest strategy. On Saturday (March 23), the party and the Opposition INDIA bloc will conduct a demonstration in ITO's Shaheedi Park, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present.

    "The Shaheedi Diwas of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, is tomorrow. They gave their lives in defense of the nation. We will have a public demonstration in Shaheedi Park, ITO, on March 23 to commemorate the day, Rai said.

    Later, on March 24, Rai said effigies of PM Modi will be burned across the city.  On the day of Holi on March 25, we will not organise any programme and on March 26, we will gherao the prime minister's residence," Rai said.

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days till March 28. This was despite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) demanding a 10-day custody for Kejriwal. The Delhi CM was detained in connection with a money laundering case involving the Delhi government's Excise Policy. He was brought before a Delhi court on Friday. 

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 9:00 PM IST
