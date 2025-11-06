A Sainik School cadet in Arunachal was found dead, with his sister claiming he was bullied and tortured by senior students. In a heartbreaking message, the boy wrote, “Seniors tortured me a lot.” 8 students have been detained as police investigate.

A 12-year-old boy from Sainik School, Niglok, in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, was found dead on November 1. The class 7 student’s death has caused widespread grief and anger after his sister, Miss Arunachal 2024, Tadu Lunia, alleged that he had been brutally bullied and tortured by senior students.

The incident has led to the detention of eight students and a police investigation into possible ragging and negligence within the school campus.

Sister demands justice, calls for accountability

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, the victim’s sister said her family was told that her brother had died by suicide. She said, “My brother is gone now. My family has been grieving day and night, but we do not stop here. His story needs to be known till justice is served.”

She blamed the school authorities for what she called “utter negligence” and demanded a speedy and transparent investigation. She urged people to support the family’s call for justice, saying that the seniors who tormented her brother must be held accountable.

Dorm mates reveal what happened that night

According to Lunia, her family later learned disturbing details from her brother’s classmates. They said that on the night of October 31, a group of eight class 10 students and three from class 8 allegedly entered the class 7 dormitory after 11 pm, when no teacher or warden was present.

The senior boys reportedly forced the juniors to cover their heads with blankets before singling out her brother and taking him to the class 10 dormitory.

“No one knows what happened behind that closed door,” Lunia said, adding that the boy was harassed mentally and physically throughout the night.

Final note reveals fear and pain

According to Lunia, CCTV footage reviewed by the investigating officer showed her brother walking nervously inside the dormitory around 5:45 am before entering a classroom, where he appeared to write his final note.

“His last words were, ‘Seniors tortured me a lot, and I don’t know what I will do now,’” she said.

She also expressed pain that her own identity as a public figure may have made her brother a target. “I never thought my name could become a burden in the final hours of his life,” she said.

Family raises questions on investigation and post-mortem delay

The family has also questioned the delay in the post-mortem report and what they call slow progress in the investigation. Lunia said they already know the names of the students involved and fears that external interference might prevent justice.

“We want a fair and transparent process so that no other family suffers like us,” she added.

Police detain eight students

The Arunachal Pradesh Police confirmed that eight students have been detained in connection with the incident. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pasighat and placed in the custody of the school’s vice-principal for seven days.

Guardians were asked to provide undertakings as per the Juvenile Justice Rules. Police said the case, which was first filed under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was upgraded after the victim’s father submitted an additional FIR on November 3 alleging ragging.

Authorities have said the investigation will continue “until a fair and logical conclusion” is reached.

School and public under scrutiny

The incident has shocked many across Arunachal Pradesh and raised concerns about student safety in residential schools. Parents and activists have demanded strict enforcement of anti-ragging laws and better supervision in hostels.

While the school has not yet issued a detailed statement, education officials have reportedly been asked to review safety protocols at Sainik Schools across the state.

A family’s grief turns into a call for reform

As the family mourns, the sister’s plea has become a rallying cry for justice. “This must never happen again. Schools must be safe places, not places of fear,” she said.

Her message has been shared widely on social media, with thousands joining the demand for a full investigation and accountability from school authorities.

For now, the small town of Niglok waits for answers and a family waits for justice for a young boy whose final words tell a story of pain that should never have been written.