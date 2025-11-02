A stampede at the privately-run Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Kasibugga in Srikakulam district killed nine and injured over 25. The temple's Hari Mukund Panda described the tragedy as an 'act of God', saying no one was responsible.

On Saturday morning a deadly crowd crush occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga under Palasa mandal of Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. The mishap claimed the lives of nine devotees including eight women and a 13-year-old boy and injured more than 25 people. The temple was built by Hari Mukund Panda, originally from Odisha. After the incident he told media that the disaster was an “act of God” and that 'nobody is responsible'.

He explained that he did not expect such a large turnout. He added that the shrine consistently saw only around 3,000-4,000 devotees daily, and the huge surge that day caught everyone by surprise.

What caused the stampede

According to police and investigation reports:

The temple’s stairway leading to the sanctum has about 20 steps. A railing along the staircase collapsed which caused a fall, then panic and a surge in the crowd.

Only one gate was serving both as entry and exit, compounding the crowd flow issues.

Organisers had not informed the police or district administration about the likely large crowd for the Karthika Ekadashi event.

The crowd was reportedly far larger than usual, estimates are 'over 20,000'. The temple capacity and infrastructure were unable to handle the surge.

Legal and official response

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide and negligence. The temple founder and some staff are under investigation.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow over the deaths and said that if authorities had been informed in advance, crowd management could have been in place.

The prime minister also conveyed his condolences and announced ex-gratia payments for the victims’ families and injured.

Why the founder's comment raises concern

Panda's assertion that 'nobody is responsible' and the incident was just an 'act of God' raises important questions:

The narrative may hamper the ability to hold responsible parties accountable for crowd safety.

It suggests little acknowledgment of structural faults, poor planning or failure to seek official clearance.

It might delay deeper examination of safety lapses at religious venues, especially those not under official regulatory frameworks.

Given the legal investigation now underway, official findings may contrast with the founder’s statement.

What this means for future temple safety

The incident underscores the need for:

Proper crowd-management plans for festivals and large gatherings.

Compliance with building safety codes (railings, staircases, exits).

Advance coordination with police, district administration and emergency services.

Clear registration and oversight of privately run religious venues to ensure safety standards.

The horrifying stampede at the Kasibugga temple left nine dead and many injured. Its builder, Hari Mukund Panda, called the tragedy an 'act of God' and claimed no one was to be blamed. While his words reflect shock and sorrow, the investigation now turns to questions of planning, safety and accountability. As religious gatherings grow in size, ensuring safe access must no longer be left to chance.

