    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details

    The Bishnupur Police noted that three members of the Meitei community lost their lives, while houses belonging to the Kuki community were subjected to arson. In response, the area has seen an escalation in police presence, a measure taken in response to the fresh outbreak of violence.

    Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    In a recent incident of violence within the conflict-ridden Manipur region, reports have emerged of at least three individuals losing their lives late on Friday. The distressing occurrence unfolded in the village of Bishnupur, and it was revealed that the deceased individuals hailed from the Meitei community, residing in the Kwakta area.

    Simultaneously, there were reports of multiple residences belonging to individuals purportedly affiliated with the Kuki community being set ablaze. According to police sources, a group of individuals crossed the buffer zone, and in the Meitei areas, they unleashed gunfire. This buffer zone, situated more than 2 km ahead of the Kwakta area in the Bishnupur district, is under the protection of central forces.

    This event follows a clash that transpired just two days earlier, in which 17 people in Manipur were injured. The incident unfolded as Army and Rapid Action Force personnel discharged tear gas shells in the Kangvai and Phougakchao regions of the Bishnupur district on Thursday. The clashes ensued in the backdrop of a planned mass burial for individuals of the Kuki-Zomi descent, who had lost their lives due to the ethnic turmoil in Manipur.

    This event follows a clash that transpired just two days earlier, in which 17 people in Manipur were injured. The incident unfolded as Army and Rapid Action Force personnel discharged tear gas shells in the Kangvai and Phougakchao regions of the Bishnupur district on Thursday. The clashes ensued in the backdrop of a planned mass burial for individuals of the Kuki-Zomi descent, who had lost their lives due to the ethnic turmoil in Manipur.

    An occurrence transpired when a group of Meitei women attempted to breach a barricaded area within the district. Their progress was halted by the intervention of the Assam Rifles and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), triggering a sequence of events that escalated into stone-pelting and confrontations between the community and the armed forces.

    Manipur has been marred by violent episodes since May 3, stemming from a 'Tribal Solidarity March' held in the northeastern state. This event was organized as a form of protest against the Meitei community's aspiration for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Regrettably, over 160 lives have been lost in the midst of these ethnic clashes.

    In Manipur, the Meiteis constitute around 53 percent of the total population, predominantly residing within the Imphal Valley. In contrast, the tribal groups, including the Nagas and Kukis, form approximately 40 percent of the population and are primarily concentrated in the hill districts.

