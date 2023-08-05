Bulldozer action in Haryana's Nuh days after clashes, illegal constructions razed

Executing the demolition drive was the Haryana Urban Development Authority, which further extended its operation to clear illegal encroachments situated in front of the hospital along the route to Nalhar temple.

The Haryana administration maintained its rigorous approach towards tackling illegal encroachments and establishments as it embarked on another round of 'bulldozer action' in Tauru, located about 20 km from the violence-affected Nuh district on Saturday. This comes in the wake of a similar operation that took place in the region on Friday, targeting illegal encroachments by unauthorized immigrants.

As part of the ongoing effort, structures and shanties near Nuh's SKM Government Medical College were also demolished earlier on the same day.

Executing the demolition drive was the Haryana Urban Development Authority, which further extended its operation to clear illegal encroachments situated in front of the hospital along the route to Nalhar temple.

Manipur unrest: Fresh violence claims 3 lives, triggers arson attacks; check details

The entire operation was conducted under the watchful eye of heavy police deployment to ensure the maintenance of law and order and to prevent any potential untoward incidents.

It is reportedly said that a recent investigation indicated that individuals residing unlawfully were potentially implicated in the recent spate of communal riots in the Nuh district. This revelation has bolstered the administration's resolve to root out unauthorized encroachments and maintain security in the region.

Despite the ongoing bulldozer operation in Nuh, the local administration has refrained from issuing any formal statement regarding the operation. Officials who were present during the operation clarified that the clearance of land from illegal encroachments was a standalone activity and not directly linked to the recent communal tensions experienced in the region.

Earlier, on Friday, bulldozers had been mobilized to four different locations within Tauru.

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi; check details

Approximately 40 unauthorized shops are in the process of being demolished, according to officials familiar with the matter. Interestingly, these shops occupy the same area where vehicles were set ablaze and instances of stone-pelting occurred during the communal clashes that unfolded in Nuh and its surrounding areas on July 31.

Meanwhile, the curfew imposed under Section 144 remains in effect in Nuh, with limited hours of relaxation provided to residents.

Haryana's Home Minister, Anil Vij, shared on Friday that a total of 202 individuals have been apprehended, while 80 others have been placed under preventive detention in connection with the communal unrest witnessed in Nuh. He also pointed out that the manner in which bullets were discharged from hillocks and stones were amassed on building rooftops strongly suggests pre-planning behind the violence that erupted in Nuh.