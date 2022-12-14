'Arey, tum bol rahe ho…': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool as BJP questions liquor ban

It can be seen that this is not the first time that CM Nitish lost his temper in the Assembly. In March this year, an angry Nitish Kumar asked the then Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to run the House as per the Constitution.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday (December 14) lost temper during the second day of Bihar Assembly Winter Session as the opposition questioned the government's liquor ban policy.

The winter session witnessed an uproar with the ruling coalition and opposition BJP firing charges at each other. The heated exchange of words from both sides also saw Chief Minister Nitish Kumar losing his cool.

Also read: 'Next Manmohan Singh': BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

As soon as the proceedings began, BJP members started sloganeering against the RJD-JDU government. Referring to the party's victory in the just concluded Kurhani by-election, BJP MLAs raised slogans like 'Kurhani to jhanki hai, poora Bihar baaki hai (Kurhani is just a trailer, we will win Bihar)', irking CM Nitish.

The newly-elected MLA from Kurhani Kedar Gupta took oath amid complete pandemonium in the house. A few BJP MLAs then raised the issue of the death of at least seven people in Chhapra after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor.

The BJP demanded compensation for the family of those who died while accusing the state government of failing to enforce the liquor ban.

Also read: Sunrise vs Sonrise: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers debate

This further infuriated CM Nitish Kumar. The CM hit back at the BJP leaders, saying, "sharab bandhi ke paksh mein sab tha ki nahi? kya ho gaya...kya ho gaya...tum bol rhe ho zehreeli sharaab... (everyone was in favour of prohibition...what happened now...you are talking about spurious liquor?)"

Amid the heightened tension in the house, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes. However, chaos continued even after the House resumed.

Also read: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi sworn in as Tamil Nadu minister, likely to get sports portfolio

It can be seen that this is not the first time that CM Nitish lost his temper in the Assembly. In March this year, an angry Nitish Kumar asked the then Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to run the House as per the Constitution. The Speaker tried to explain his point of view, however, the Bihar CM continued to lash out at the chair.

"Would you run the House like this? We will not allow this to happen. Discussion in the House is not done like this," Nitish told Sinha, a BJP leader. Later Sinha sought to clarify the matter, saying he will not let the legislature be insulted.