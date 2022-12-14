Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Arey, tum bol rahe ho…': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool as BJP questions liquor ban

    It can be seen that this is not the first time that CM Nitish lost his temper in the Assembly. In March this year, an angry Nitish Kumar asked the then Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to run the House as per the Constitution.

    Arey tum bol rahe ho Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses cool as BJP questions liquor ban
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday (December 14) lost temper during the second day of Bihar Assembly Winter Session as the opposition questioned the government's liquor ban policy.

    The winter session witnessed an uproar with the ruling coalition and opposition BJP firing charges at each other. The heated exchange of words from both sides also saw Chief Minister Nitish Kumar losing his cool. 

    Also read: 'Next Manmohan Singh': BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    As soon as the proceedings began, BJP members started sloganeering against the RJD-JDU government. Referring to the party's victory in the just concluded Kurhani by-election, BJP MLAs raised slogans like 'Kurhani to jhanki hai, poora Bihar baaki hai (Kurhani is just a trailer, we will win Bihar)', irking CM Nitish.

    The newly-elected MLA from Kurhani Kedar Gupta took oath amid complete pandemonium in the house. A few BJP MLAs then raised the issue of the death of at least seven people in Chhapra after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor.

    The BJP demanded compensation for the family of those who died while accusing the state government of failing to enforce the liquor ban.

    Also read: Sunrise vs Sonrise: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers debate

    This further infuriated CM Nitish Kumar. The CM hit back at the BJP leaders, saying, "sharab bandhi ke paksh mein sab tha ki nahi? kya ho gaya...kya ho gaya...tum bol rhe ho zehreeli sharaab... (everyone was in favour of prohibition...what happened now...you are talking about spurious liquor?)" 

    Amid the heightened tension in the house, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes. However, chaos continued even after the House resumed.

    Also read: MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi sworn in as Tamil Nadu minister, likely to get sports portfolio

    It can be seen that this is not the first time that CM Nitish lost his temper in the Assembly. In March this year, an angry Nitish Kumar asked the then Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to run the House as per the Constitution. The Speaker tried to explain his point of view, however, the Bihar CM continued to lash out at the chair.

    "Would you run the House like this? We will not allow this to happen. Discussion in the House is not done like this," Nitish told Sinha, a BJP leader. Later Sinha sought to clarify the matter, saying he will not let the legislature be insulted. 

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka; Police hunt for bike-borne men - adt

    Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka; Police hunt for bike-borne men

    Next Manmohan Singh BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    'Next Manmohan Singh': BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Sunrise vs Sonrise: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers debate

    Sunrise vs Sonrise: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers debate

    MK Stalin son Udhayanidhi sworn in as Tamil Nadu minister likely to get sports portfolio gcw

    MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi sworn in as Tamil Nadu minister, likely to get sports portfolio

    Gurugram couple booked for sexually exploiting adopted children gcw

    Gurugram couple booked for 'sexually exploiting' adopted children

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian SEXY bikini pics: SKIMS founder enjoying beach vacay in see-through top RBA

    Kim Kardashian SEXY bikini pics: SKIMS founder enjoying beach vacay in see-through top

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals vma

    Aditya Roy Kapur joins rumored GF Ananya Panday to attend FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals

    iOS 16 2 released Apple iPhone 14 iPhone 13 iPhone 12 more get 5G cellular support gcw

    iOS 16.2 released! Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 & more get 5G cellular support

    Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka; Police hunt for bike-borne men - adt

    Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka; Police hunt for bike-borne men

    Next Manmohan Singh BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR

    'Next Manmohan Singh': BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon