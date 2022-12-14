Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Next Manmohan Singh': BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

    The Congress shared a picture of the two and tweeted in Hindi, "Shri Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of RBI, with @RahulGandhi ji… The increasing number of people standing up to unite the country against hatred shows that we will be successful."

    Next Manmohan Singh BJP slams Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra AJR
    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday (December 14) joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra that evoked a sarcastic reaction from the BJP which said that the former sees himself as the "next Manmohan Singh". The former RBI governor earlier this morning joined Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

    Slamming the former RBI governor for his participation in the footmarch, BJP leader Amit Malviya said Rajan "fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh." He also called his commentaries on India's economy "opportunistic".

    In a tweet, Malviya said, "Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic."

    The videos shared on social media revealed Rajan and Gandhi having a discussion while marching. The Congress' footmarch resumed today from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

    During the second term of UPA government and the initial years of the Narendra Modi-led Central government, Rajan was the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will conclude in Kashmir - next year, has seen several guests and eminent personalities joining from different walks of life.

