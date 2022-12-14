Sunrise vs Sonrise: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers debate

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to the political commentator Sumanth C Raman the party is 'unapologetic' about appointing sons and daughters to key positions while others are not. The 45-year-old actor-producer Udhayanidhi is hailed as the 'rising sun' by DMK workers, a clear reference to the party's Rising Sun symbol. 
     

    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's elder son, Udhayanidhi, was sworn in as a cabinet minister on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Udhayanidhi's induction into his father's cabinet is a 'sunrise' moment for the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers and loyal supporters; however, the opposition sees it as another 'sonrise' chapter in the Dravidian party founded by the late stalwart CN Annadurai. 

    According to the political commentator Sumanth C Raman the party is 'unapologetic' about appointing sons and daughters to key positions while others are not. The 45-year-old actor-producer Udhayanidhi is hailed as the 'rising sun' by DMK workers, an apparent reference to the party's Rising Sun symbol. 

    The son of Lok Sabha MP T R Baalu and a three-time legislator from Mannargudi, TRB Raaja, tweeted, "Only the sun has the ability to drive away the darkness. Chinnavar (junior) Udhayanidhi Stalin will be a ray of sunshine in the Tamil Nadu government." Raaja, the head of the DMK's IT wing, wished him well as a minister.

    Raaja expressed confidence that Udhayanidhi's 'down to earth and friendly approach' would help extend a helping hand to Tamil Nadu's hidden sports talents in his potential role as Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

    Senior DMK leaders, including TKS Elangovan, welcomed the elevation of the 45-year-old Youth Wing leader of the party, one of the Stalin-Durga couple's two children. 

    Senior DMK leaders, including TKS Elangovan, welcomed the elevation of the 45-year-old Youth Wing leader of the party, one of the Stalin-Durga couple's two children.

    While talking to PTI, Elangovan said, "Senior leaders have backed Udhayanidhi. He earned his mass appeal by hard work in his Chepauk-Triplicane constituency." Also, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy supported Udhayanidhi's inclusion in the cabinet.
            
    The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, are not amused with the move and referred to it as the 'new age dynasty politics and rise of a son once again in DMK.'

    "The prince charming is being made a cabinet minister, and in the future, he will be sworn as a king," said Kovai Satyan, AIADMK spokesperson.

    Referring to a viral campaign video in which Stalin promised to keep his family out of such positions, Satyan said, "Stalin lied to the people. People who worked for the party are homeless, and the way the party operates is undemocratic."

    He also claimed that the young DMK leader will become deputy chief minister before the 2024 Parliament election and will contest for chief minister in the 2026 Assembly elections.

    The BJP's state vice president, Narayanan Thirupaty, also sought to recall Stalin's earlier promise. Thirupaty said, "What did Stalin say during his opposition? He said that his family members would not enter politics or gain power... dynasty politics are bad for democracy."

    Elangovan responded, "It is pointless to refer to it as dynastic politics as if the decision was forced upon the cadres and people. Udhayanidhi is firmly in Dravidian ideology." He pointed out that the dynasty BJP practised dynasty politics.

    Political commentator Sumanth C Raman said, "DMK has been unapologetic regarding its dynasty politics." "Other parties remain silent and act as if they are not dynastic. I don't believe calling out the DMK as a dynasty party and accusing Udhayanidhi will have a negative impact on the party. It is up to him to conduct himself in a way that does not undermine senior ministers."

    According to senior journalist RK Radhakrishnan, Udhayanidhi joining the Stalin-led cabinet 'will be a problem for the DMK.' He said, "Nobody in Tamil Nadu values family politics; this would be a setback in the upcoming parliamentary election in 2024."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
