MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi sworn in as Tamil Nadu minister, likely to get sports portfolio

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi was sworn in as a minister on Wednesday. The youth wing secretary of the DMK and MLA’s swearing-in ceremony was held at 9.30 am. The first-time MLA is likely to get the sports portfolio, indicating a cabinet reshuffle or dropping of a Minister, reports said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi was sworn in as a minister on Wednesday. In the 2021 elections for the Assembly, Udhayanidhi won his first election from the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency, which had previously been occupied by his late grandpa and DMK patriarch Karunanidhi.

According to an official release, it said: “The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (M K Stalin) has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (R N Ravi) to induct Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency in the Council of Ministers. The Governor has approved the recommendation."

He was a strong candidate for the party in the elections and garnered notoriety for his campaign tactics, which included posing with a block to criticise the BJP for the "delay" in the construction of the AIIMS in Madurai.

He is presently in charge of the DMK's youth organisation, and party members laud him as a successful organiser and go-getter who raised the organisation to new heights.

Opposition AIADMK leader and former minister Sellur Raju hit out at the ruling party’s decision. He said, “DMK is functioning like a private company. Tomorrow, Udhayanidhi Stalin will take charge as minister. Stalin is doing all this as he is intoxicated with power."

Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition and interim general secretary of the AIADMK, similarly denounced Stalin's party as a "family party." He said late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had once criticised the Nehru-Gandhi family and wondered if it was a royal clan as those belonging to that family managed to become the Prime Minister.