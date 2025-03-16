'Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat': Nitin Gadkari slams caste politics (WATCH)

Expressing his strong views against caste-based politics, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said a person's greatness is determined by qualities and not by caste, religion, or gender. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the Convocation ceremony of the Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur on Saturday, emphasizing the importance of equality and rejecting caste-based politics.

Gadkari asserted that an individual's worth should be determined by their qualities rather than caste, religion, language, or gender.

"A person is not known by their caste, sect, religion, language or sex, but only by their qualities. That is why we will not discriminate against anyone based on caste, sect, religion, language, or sex," Gadkari said, stressing the need for equality and fairness.

Despite being in politics, a field where caste-based identity often plays a significant role, Gadkari reiterated that he would not engage in such practices, even if it might cost him votes.

"I am in politics, and here all of this goes on, but I refuse this even though it may or may not get me votes," he stated. Gadkari further recalled how many people approached him based on their caste identities, but he remained steadfast in his principles.

He shared an anecdote with the audience, saying, "I told 50,000 people, 'Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat,' (I will kick hard anyone who talks about caste), meaning he would not entertain caste-based discussions.

"My friends told me that I may have caused self-harm by saying this. But I am not concerned about it; one does not lose his life if he loses elections. I will stick to my principles," Gadkari added. 

