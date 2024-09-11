'Apologise to Bharat': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi draws BJP, netizens ire for anti-national remarks in US

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under heavy fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and netizens alike for his controversial remarks made during his visit to the United States.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has come under heavy fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and netizens alike for his controversial remarks made during his visit to the United States. Leading the criticism, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the Gandhi scion's comments as “shameful” and “anti-national,” demanding that he apologise for allegedly defaming India on foreign soil.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Gandhi of running a "well-thought-out agenda" to malign India’s image internationally. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Goyal described Gandhi’s remarks as a deliberate attempt by the Congress party to defame the country in frustration over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successful leadership. He stressed that Gandhi's statements on foreign soil were an attack not just on Modi but on India itself.

"Can anybody in his right mind justify or endorse the deplorable statements (of Mr Gandhi). The absolutely shameful manner in which India and every Indian is being defamed on foreign soil by a senior leader of the Congress Mr Rahul Gandhi," Goyal said.

"I think it is by deliberate choice that Shri Rahul Gandhi is making these statements because the Congress party in its desire to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this third term ...They are so frustrated that in their frustration they can not differentiate between a political adversary and the nation," the commerce minister said.

He condemned the Congress leader's actions as "shameful," criticizing the way he meets with anti-national individuals and those connected to terrorists, while also casting doubts on entire communities.

"Mr Rahul Gandhi should apologise not only to Bharat, but he should apologise to every single citizen of India who has felt hurt," he added.

At a press conference on Tuesday at the National Press Club in Washington, Gandhi expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies on Pakistan but criticised his approach to handling China.

Gandhi is currently on a four-day visit to the United States, which began on Saturday in Dallas.

Earlier, Gandhi met with a group of lawmakers at the US Capitol. The Congress party has downplayed the criticism surrounding Gandhi's meeting with Omar, who is known for her controversial views on India.

Gandhi also claimed that democracy in India had been weakened over the past decade but is now making a strong comeback.

During his four-day tour of the US, Gandhi also criticised PM Modi's approach toward China, alleging that Chinese troops had occupied Indian territory in Ladakh.

"Well, if you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 square kilometres of our territory handling something well, then maybe. We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster,” Gandhi remarked at a press conference held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss Gandhi's remarks about the India-China border dispute as "misleading and baseless." Singh condemned the Congress leader for hurting the dignity of India, stating that Gandhi's comments on the Sikh community were "far from the truth."

"The kind of claims he has made on the soil of America regarding the India-China border dispute are also misleading and beyond facts,” the minister said and asked Gandhi to refrain from making “such false statements”. “It seems that while running the shop of love, Rahulji has opened a shop of lies,” he added.

In a scathing response, Rajnath Singh also slammed Gandhi for his remarks about the Sikh community, accusing him of spreading misinformation. Singh pointed out that Gandhi falsely claimed that Sikhs in India were not allowed to wear turbans in gurdwaras, calling it "completely baseless."

Singh emphasized that the entire nation acknowledges and respects the “significant role” the Sikh community has played in safeguarding India's culture. He added that it is inappropriate for an opposition leader to make such “false statements” about them.

Singh also refuted Gandhi’s assertions regarding reservations, which the Congress leader had suggested might be abolished under Modi's leadership. Singh reiterated that the BJP is committed to preserving and strengthening reservations for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals, calling Gandhi's claims “completely false.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah added his voice to the growing chorus of BJP leaders calling out Gandhi. Criticising Gandhi's stance on reservations, Shah asserted that as long as the BJP is in power, no one can abolish the reservation system or threaten national security.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments."

"Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences. By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security," the home minister added.

Rahul Gandhi's array of statements in the US, along with his claim that democracy in India had been “broken” for the past 10 years, sparked outrage from BJP leaders and Indian netizens, who accused him of tarnishing the country's reputation abroad.

The Congress leader's remarks have also ignited widespread anger, particularly from Sikh groups. In New Delhi, members of the BJP's Sikh cell staged protests near 10 Janpath, Rahul Gandhi’s residence, demanding an apology for his comments about the Sikh community. Protesters accused Gandhi of “humiliating” Sikhs and held the Congress responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Netizens also took to social media platforms, expressing their disapproval of Gandhi’s speeches during his US visit. Many accused him of being “anti-national” and creating a “dangerous narrative” by addressing sensitive internal issues abroad.

