    ED raids residences of Haryana Congress MLA, former INLD MLA in money laundering case

    These actions follow several FIRs previously filed by the Haryana Police concerning illicit mining activities in regions encompassing Yamunanagar, Sonipat, and nearby districts.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    In the course of investigating alleged illegal mining and money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the homes of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar and former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbagh Singh. These searches, initiated late Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday morning, are part of a comprehensive probe into these politicians' activities.

    Both Panwar, representing Sonipat in the assembly, and Singh, a former MLA from Yamunanagar, are reportedly linked to mining activities. Around 20 locations connected to these politicians and their associates underwent searches across Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh, and Karnal.

    During the 2019 Assembly elections, Panwar contested on a Congress ticket from Sonipat and secured victory against BJP's Kavita Jain by a substantial margin of over 32,000 votes. In contrast, INLD's Singh narrowly lost to BJP’s Ghanshyam Dass in Yamunanagar by a slim margin of over 1,400 votes.

    Both Panwar and Singh were among the wealthiest candidates in Haryana during the 2019 Assembly polls. Panwar declared total assets worth Rs 27 crore, while Singh reported assets amounting to Rs 34 crore.

    Kerala: Meet sniffer dogs Prince and Rakhi of Kozhikode who strike fear in narcotics dealers

    Kerala: Allegations emerge against Angamaly Urban Bank over fraud charges; report

    Lack of facilities: Belagavi's govt school students stand in queue for toilets

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-503 January 04 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karnataka: BJP calls Siddaramaiah 'anti-Hindu' as Chief Minister refuses to enter temple (WATCH)

    Kerala: Meet sniffer dogs Prince and Rakhi of Kozhikode who strike fear in narcotics dealers

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets trolled for accusing Samarth Jurel of poking Abhishek Kumar (Video)

    Kerala: Allegations emerge against Angamaly Urban Bank over fraud charges; report

    Lack of facilities: Belagavi's govt school students stand in queue for toilets

    Janhvi Kapoor opens up learning about mother Sridevi's death through a phone call, 'I ran to Khushi's room'

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

