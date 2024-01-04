ED raids residences of Haryana Congress MLA, former INLD MLA in money laundering case

These actions follow several FIRs previously filed by the Haryana Police concerning illicit mining activities in regions encompassing Yamunanagar, Sonipat, and nearby districts.

In the course of investigating alleged illegal mining and money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the homes of Haryana Congress MLA Surender Panwar and former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Dilbagh Singh. These searches, initiated late Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday morning, are part of a comprehensive probe into these politicians' activities.

Both Panwar, representing Sonipat in the assembly, and Singh, a former MLA from Yamunanagar, are reportedly linked to mining activities. Around 20 locations connected to these politicians and their associates underwent searches across Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Mohali, Faridabad, Chandigarh, and Karnal.

These actions follow several FIRs previously filed by the Haryana Police concerning illicit mining activities in regions encompassing Yamunanagar, Sonipat, and nearby districts.

During the 2019 Assembly elections, Panwar contested on a Congress ticket from Sonipat and secured victory against BJP's Kavita Jain by a substantial margin of over 32,000 votes. In contrast, INLD's Singh narrowly lost to BJP’s Ghanshyam Dass in Yamunanagar by a slim margin of over 1,400 votes.

Both Panwar and Singh were among the wealthiest candidates in Haryana during the 2019 Assembly polls. Panwar declared total assets worth Rs 27 crore, while Singh reported assets amounting to Rs 34 crore.

