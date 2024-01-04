Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office

    AAP alleged a government intent to halt Kejriwal's election campaigning by arresting him. The party highlighted the case of Kejriwal's colleagues, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who are already detained in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    In a recent development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) might conduct raids at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday (January 4), hinting at a possible arrest. CM Kejriwal had ignored the third summons by the ED related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy 'scam'.

    Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Jasmine Shah from AAP voiced concerns after Kejriwal's absence, suggesting ED's potential action. "News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely," Atishi tweeted on Wednesday night.

    Bharadwaj and Shah echoed similar concerns on social media, implying a forthcoming arrest. "We have heard that the ED is going to reach the house of Chief Minister Kejriwal tomorrow morning and arrest him," Bharadwaj posted on X on Wednesday night.

    Amid fears of an ED raid and Kejriwal's potential arrest, AAP leaders gathered at the party headquarters. Meanwhile, security tightened outside Kejriwal's residence.

    Kejriwal, summoned by the ED for questioning in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, responded, stating his readiness to cooperate but termed the notice "illegal."

