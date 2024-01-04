Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office

AAP alleged a government intent to halt Kejriwal's election campaigning by arresting him. The party highlighted the case of Kejriwal's colleagues, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who are already detained in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

In a recent development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) might conduct raids at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday (January 4), hinting at a possible arrest. CM Kejriwal had ignored the third summons by the ED related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy 'scam'.

Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Jasmine Shah from AAP voiced concerns after Kejriwal's absence, suggesting ED's potential action. "News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely," Atishi tweeted on Wednesday night.

Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details

Bharadwaj and Shah echoed similar concerns on social media, implying a forthcoming arrest. "We have heard that the ED is going to reach the house of Chief Minister Kejriwal tomorrow morning and arrest him," Bharadwaj posted on X on Wednesday night.

Amid fears of an ED raid and Kejriwal's potential arrest, AAP leaders gathered at the party headquarters. Meanwhile, security tightened outside Kejriwal's residence.

Kejriwal, summoned by the ED for questioning in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, responded, stating his readiness to cooperate but termed the notice "illegal."

AAP alleged a government intent to halt Kejriwal's election campaigning by arresting him. The party highlighted the case of Kejriwal's colleagues, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, who are already detained in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

'Tarnishing my reputation?': Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED after skipping summons; read full text