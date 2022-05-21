Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home

    This is the second notice provided by the BMC to the Rana couple. Previously in May, the team of civic officials had reached their house over illegal construction at their Khar residence. 
     

    Mumbai, First Published May 21, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued another notice to the Amravati MP-MLA Rana couple on Saturday regarding illegal construction at their house in Mumbai's Khar area. 

    This is the second notice provided by the BMC to the Rana couple. Previously in the month, the team of civic officials had reached their house over illegal construction at their Khar residence. 

    The BMC notice was issued under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, allowing officials to inspect any building to determine whether any illegal alterations have been made.

    The designated officer stated in the notice that he would enter the premises at any time on May 4 for inspection, photos, and measurements.

    In its notice, the designated officer stated, "I hereby give you notice that I will enter with assistants or workmen into or upon the premises no. 8th Floor, Lavie, Plot No-412, CTS NO-E/249, 14th Road, Khar West, Mumbai-52, to inspect the said premises, taking photos and measurements."

    On May 3, a designated ward officer served a notice to the chairman/secretary/owner or occupier of Lavie residential premises under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act-1888, in response to a complaint of "illegal" construction.

    The couple is currently on bail after being arrested following a disagreement over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. Mumbai police arrested the two on April 23 after publicly declaring their intention to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in the Bandra area.

    They were charged with sedition and promoting enmity under various sections of the IPC.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
