    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses MP-MLA Rana couple plea seeking quashing of FIR

    On Sunday, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court rejected the police's request for judicial custody and ordered MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana to be held in judicial custody for 14 days.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed the plea filed by the MP-MLA Rana couple in link with the Hanuman Chalisa row. The couple filed a petition to quash an FIR reported against them by the Mumbai Police for resisting their arrest. 

    The city police arrested the MP-MLA Rana couple on Saturday evening after they announced they dropped their decision to visit the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's resident in Bandra, Matoshree, to recite Hanuman Chalisa, which triggered protests across the city. Even outside the Rana duo's Khar's residence by the Shiv Sena workers. 

    Also read: Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA Rana couple moves to Bombay HC seeking cancellation of FIR against them
     
    Mumbai police registered an FIR under numerous sections of the IPC, including 124A and 153A (promoting enmity), and the Bombay Police Act reported against the Rana duo. Another FIR was also registered under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

    Also read: Maharashtra BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row

    The Maharashtra government used the sedition law against them on Sunday. On Sunday, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai rejected the police's request for judicial custody and ordered MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana to be held in judicial custody for 14 days.

    Also read: How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

