Reliance Digital has launched its D.I.S.C.O. (Digital India Sale Crazy Offers) sale until August 16. It features deals on electronics with exchange bonuses, bank discounts, No Cost EMI, and a complimentary one-year extended warranty on select items.

Reliance Digital Launches D.I.S.C.O. Sale

Reliance Digital, India's largest consumer electronics retailer, has launched D.I.S.C.O. (Digital India Sale Crazy Offers), a refreshed identity for its Digital India Sale, offering deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops, home appliances and other electronics. The sale will run till August 16 across Reliance Digital stores, RelianceDigital.in and MyJio Stores.

Key Sale Offers and Discounts

The campaign offers enhanced exchange value on old products, exchange bonuses of up to Rs 15,000 on select electronics, a flat 50 per cent discount on the purchase of a second product, discounts of up to Rs 30,000 through bank cards, paper finance and UPI, and a complimentary one-year extended warranty during the sale.

Deals Across Categories

Smartphone and Accessories Offers

Under the smartphone and accessories offers, customers can purchase 4G smartphones starting at Rs 10,999, 5G smartphones from Rs 13,999 and premium flagship devices, including iPhones and foldables, priced up to Rs 2 lakh. Customers can also avail up to 30 months of No Cost EMI, exchange bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 on select smartphones, up to 10 per cent off on UPI payments for earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wearables and mobile accessories, and a flat 50 per cent discount on select Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and power banks on purchases worth Rs 15,000 or more.

Home Appliance and TV Deals

For home appliances, customers shopping for Rs 50,000 and above can get a Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner worth Rs 43,900 for Rs 13,900. The sale also includes 65-inch 4K UHD Google TVs starting at Rs 39,990. Side-by-side refrigerators are available starting at Rs 39,990, along with freebies worth up to Rs 12,000 and exchange benefits of up to Rs 15,000. Customers can also purchase washer-dryers starting at Rs 55,990 with freebies worth Rs 18,000.

Laptop Offers

For laptops, customers can avail a free 1+2 years extended warranty and exchange benefits of up to Rs 5,000 on laptops starting at Rs 39,999.

About Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is present in more than 800 cities with over 620 large-format Reliance Digital stores and more than 900 MyJio stores. The retailer offers products from over 300 international and national brands, with more than 5,000 products across categories. The company also provides after-sales service through Reliance resQ, its service arm and an ISO 9001-certified electronics service brand. Customers can visit any Reliance Digital store or shop online at www.reliancedigital.in.