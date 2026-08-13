MP CM Mohan Yadav said investment proposals worth over Rs 8,500 crore were received during an investor meet in Ahmedabad. This will generate over 5,785 jobs. He invited investors to the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027 in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said investment proposals worth more than Rs 8,500 crore were received during an investor meet held in Ahmedabad and invited investors from Gujarat to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027 in Bhopal.

CM Yadav said the proposals received during the 'Mega Investment Dialogue' organised in Ahmedabad on August 12 and it would generate significant employment opportunities in the state. "Yesterday, I returned from Ahmedabad, extending invitations for the upcoming GIS in Madhya Pradesh. I have brought investment proposals worth more than Rs 8,500 crores, which will create significant opportunities for industries and employment in our state," the CM said.

MP Touts Economic Prosperity

The Chief Minister said his government was working for the welfare of all sections of society, including youth, women, farmers and the poor, while Madhya Pradesh was progressing rapidly on the path of economic prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Madhya Pradesh is on the path of economic prosperity and is among the fastest-growing states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The Chief Minister also claimed that with the state's growth with increasing employment opportunities, Madhya Pradesh had witnessed one of the lowest rates of unemployment due to development-led job creation. He said the state was prepared to facilitate investment across sectors and called upon investors to take advantage of the opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh.

Details of 'Mega Investment Dialogue'

Earlier, CM Yadav said that he interacted with over 500 industrialists, investors and corporate representatives from Gujarat. During the interaction, investment proposals worth more than Rs 8,635 crore were received, which will generate more than 5,785 employment opportunities in the state. He also urged the traders and industrialists of Gujarat to invest in Madhya Pradesh along with Gujarat and become partners in the development of the state.

Additionally, in a post on X, the Chief Minister said that the state was prepared to facilitate investment across sectors and called upon investors to take advantage of the opportunities available in Madhya Pradesh. "Madhya Pradesh is ready for investment of every kind. Take advantage of the opportunities and invest openly in the state. Investment proposals worth over Rs 8,635 crore were received at the 'Mega Investment Dialogue' held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which will generate more than 5,785 employment opportunities. I invited over 500 prominent industrialists from across the country to invest in Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav stated in the post. (ANI)